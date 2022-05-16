Poultry judging team places in state

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County 4-H state poultry judging team took high overall fifth place at the State 4-H Poultry Judging Contest held recently in Oglethorpe County.
Team members are Olivia Balzer, Lily Hayward, Jacqueline McCoppin and Janey Miller, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Lowndes 4-H competed against 13 other teams from across Georgia at the competition.
In the contest, members judged two sets of laying hens and presented oral reasons on both classes, identified poultry meat retail cuts, candled eggs, graded exterior quality eggs, broken out eggs and ready to cook carcasses and parts, breaded products, as well as completed a written test on poultry.
