VALDOSTA — Post offices across South Georgia and north Florida are extending the time they will hold mail for customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Postal Service’s “hold mail” policy normally covers customers who will be away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Under a new policy launched May 1, all hold mail requests already in place were extended until May 30, according to a postal service statement.
The postal service will also have a two-week “grace period” starting June 1, when customers can contact their local post office to have mail held even longer.
On June 15, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding hold mail requests can contact the postal service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.