VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County nursing home confirmed Friday one of its residents tested “presumptive positive” for the COVID-19 virus.
The resident of PruittHealth-Crestwood Nursing Home, 415 Pendleon Place, has been moved to a hospital, according to a statement Friday from PruittHealth’s communications department.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we notified all employees and patients recently in contact with the individual and recommended they contact a physician and self-quarantine,” the statement said.
The resident’s family has been informed.
PruittHealth has begun increasing stocks of food, supplies and medication, the statement said.
Nonessential personnel are banned from Crestwood and no new admissions are allowed, the company said in the statement.
“PruittHealth is continuing to follow guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,” according to the statement.
Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp promised to send National Guard troops to nursing homes hit by COVID-19 cases to help with cleaning and staff training.
Asked if Kemp intended to send guardsmen to the Valdosta facility, his office responded that PruittHealth would have to reach out to the local Emergency Management Agency director, who could then contact the National Guard.
Employees, patients or family members with questions can contact PruittHealth’s Emergency Operations Center, (855) 742-5983.
