Editor's Note: School systems faced restructuring their methods when forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools reopening, educators are tasked with creating a safe atmosphere for students while accommodating virtual learning. A few educators were selected to represent their respective school systems in an August series, Educational Excellence. The series will publish throughout the month and will spotlight various educators in various school systems.
VALDOSTA – Originally from Melbourne, Fla., Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis is retired from the Air Force. He is now the senior aerospace science instructor at Lowndes High School and has been with the school for four years.
Dominicis has been teaching for six years. He said aerospace science is also known as Air Force Junior ROTC. Dominicis teaches all grade levels.
Q: What prompted you to pursue teaching?
A: "There have been many factors throughout my life that brought me to teaching. First and foremost, among these were the teachers I had while growing up. They were superb role models, people I knew I could count on, and people who I wanted to emulate. Most of us readily acknowledge that our achievements in life are due in great part to our teachers. So as I was preparing to retire from the Air Force, I felt a calling to continue serving our community as a teacher, and hopefully being able to impact the lives of young men and women just as teachers impacted my life."
Q: What is most rewarding about teaching?
A: "The most rewarding aspect of teaching is seeing students learning, growing and maturing right before our eyes. The change that occurs in just a few years, from a wide-eyed ninth grader to a young adult 12th grader, is a wonder to behold. I feel honored and privileged to be a small part of that process."
Q: How significant of an asset are educators to the local community?
A: "Educators are indispensable. We are one of the few professions that can clearly demonstrate that we have a direct impact on every aspect of our society. Every community member, every part of the economy, every building (and) every invention started in an educator's classroom. Educators are the gardeners of the orchard of our society."
Q: What was your reaction to the school shutdown in April?
"I'll be honest, when it first happened I never imagined that we would not return before the end of the school year. But as the days wore on, our administration made it clear that we were to continue to try to reach out to our students and to work as hard as possible to provide a valuable education.
"Then as the school year came to a close, we all felt like there was unfinished business. Most teachers didn't get to say goodbye to their graduating seniors. We didn't get to see them all dressed up for the prom, and we didn't get to cheer for them during graduation at Martin Stadium. I know those moments are as special to the teachers as they are to the students."
Q: How do you foresee altering your teaching methods, if at all, in the upcoming school year due to the pandemic?
A: "The school district made a tough decision and rightfully pushed the first day of class back a week in order to help teachers prepare for what we all know is going to be an unusual year. During this extra week of pre-planning, we're being furnished with all sorts of digital tools, distance-learning sessions and training on the safety protocols needed to make our school as safe for our students as possible.
"We all hope to have a 'normal' school year, but we're also going to be frequently incorporating more digital methods so we're well prepared, and the students are also, if we have to transition to distance-learning for some period of time."
Q: What is your hope for the students entering into a school year with significant changes?
A: "My greatest hope for the students is that, other than dealing with the new sanitation and safety rules, they'll have an unexceptional year. What I mean by that is that one day, perhaps during their first class reunions, as they look back on the 2020-21 academic year their memories will be as if this pandemic had never happened. Sure, they'll have lots of selfies wearing masks, but I hope that will be the only odd thing they remember about this year."
Q: What advice or words of encouragement do you have for other teachers during this time?
A: "This year, our challenge, the challenge for the entire One Lowndes team, is to not only be educators for our students, but also their safety net, cheering squad, mentors and life coaches. Our students are looking to us for support, encouragement, strength, guidance and reassurance that things are going to be alright.
"At times like these, I am reminded of a quote attributed to Sir Winston Churchill: 'To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered a chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents.' We are being tapped on the shoulder right now, and this will be our finest hour."
Quick Facts:
Lowndes County Schools began Friday, Aug. 14. They reopened with virtual and face-to-face options.
Virtual options have been taking place via Google Classroom with a Lowndes teacher.
Masks must be worn in Lowndes schools for all students and staff members.
Lowndes offers meal options for virtual students.
More information: lowndes.k12.ga.us/home; (229) 245-2250; and 1592 Norman Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.