Positive behavior celebrated

Maceo A. Horne Learning Center kicked off its PBIS program for the 2019-20 school year. PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports. The purpose of PBIS is to establish an environment where appropriate behavior is the norm. As part of the PBIS program, the middle school students are given opportunities to earn Tiger Points for making the right choices and adhering to the ABCs of Cats (A – Responsible, B – Respectful and Prepared, and C – Commit to Excellence). Tiger Points may be redeemed for various incentives such as snacks, time in the gym or popcorn and a movie. Daylight Donuts and the middle school staff sponsored the event.
