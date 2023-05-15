ATLANTA – For the ninth consecutive year, the Positive Athlete organization has named their State Award Winners for their Georgia program, where Student-Athletes representing 30 different boys’ and girls’ high school sports, two coaches, and Temple High School have been selected as the “Most Positive” in their categories. 33 different public and private high schools were represented amongst the winners for this year’s awards cycle.
This year, over 6,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program state-wide, representing over 420 public and private high schools. Former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Hines Ward, and local businessman Scott Pederson created Positive Athlete as a movement for more positivity in youth sports. In addition to excellence on the field, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.
Here is a list of the 2023 State Award Winners:
Abby Graeser, Mill Creek — Girls soccer
Adonis McCrary, Frederick Douglass – Boys cross country
Amanda Barnes, Hampton — Girls Lacrosse
Amaree Gartrell, Monsignor Donovan Catholic — Boys basketball
Anna Kennedy, Wesleyan School — Softball
Bob Williams, Northwest Whitfield — Girls coach
Braylee Duke, Kennesaw Mountain — Girls swimming & diving
Brody Fuller, Schley County — Baseball
Camile Forbes, Pope — Girls tennis
Denver Arnold, Valdosta – Girls basketball
Destiny Cockrell, Jonesboro — Girls Alternative Sport (Wrestling)
Diego Fonseca, North Atlanta — Boys soccer
Elliott Anderson, Woodward Academy — Boys swimming & diving
Hailey Heinen, Lake Oconee — Cheer & gymnastics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.