VALDOSTA – The street outreach portion of the 2021 Point-In-Time Homeless Count has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Every two years, states are required to complete a PIT Homeless Count by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, state officials said in a statement.
These counts are coordinated in Georgia through the Georgia Department for Community Affairs, which generally coordinates a PIT count statewide yearly to determine the number of homeless families and individuals in Georgia.
For the last five years, the City of Valdosta's Neighborhood Development Division has coordinated the local count for Valdosta/Lowndes County. The process usually consists of city employees and volunteers heading out into the community to manually count the number of homeless families and individuals in the area on a particular night (point in time) and throughout one week following the street count, city officials said in a statement.
The 2021 street outreach count was scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 25 and continue with collection of data through the week, ending Jan. 30.
"Unfortunately, due to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area and the state as a whole, the street outreach portion of this year’s count has been canceled entirely," city officials said. "DCA will still complete a sheltered homeless count through the HMIS system and local organizations."
The 2021 Georgia Homeless Count and the availability of homeless information by county are part of DCA's responsibilities for the Balance of State Continuum of Care plan under the federal McKinney-Vento programs.
