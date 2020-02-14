Popular Food Truck Thursday returns

VALDOSTA — The city is kicking off a series of downtown events, one of which returns this month.
The first Sidewalk Sale of the year is 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at various shops downtown.
Organizers plan to sponsor the sale on the first Friday monthly.
Valdosta Main Street has announced its dates for the year’s Food Truck Thursday.
The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m., March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. The location is at 110 N. Lee St.
When Food Truck Thursday debuted in 2019, vendors sold barbecue, frozen yogurt, hibachi, seafood, hot dogs, icees and donuts.
“We had such a successful first year it was a no brainer to continue the fun,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program director.
“This year you can expect to see some new things. New trucks, new music and even more fun.”
Valdosta Main Street is accepting applications for both events.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com, or call Thrasher at (229) 259-3577, for more information.
