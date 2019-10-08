VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Music Scholarship Alliance hosts Pops in the Park, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for students, senior citizens and military personnel; and free for children ages 12 and younger, university officials said.
Pops in the Park will feature entertaining performances by the Steel Drum Band, the Spotlighters, and faculty and student jazz ensembles, all from VSU, as well as special guests Brandon McCrae, drummer, and Andrew Hill, vocalist.
Pops in the Park attendees will have an opportunity to bid on a collection of original drumhead-inspired artwork provided by VSU Department of Art and Design, university officials said.
"These unique works of art will be available for viewing throughout the evening and include drawings, paintings, sculptural forms and more," they said.
Proceeds from Pops in the Park will benefit scholarships for students studying in the Department of Music and the Department of Art and Design at VSU.
"Pops in the Park attendees are welcome to bring their outdoor folding chairs, picnic dinners and blankets and enjoy an evening of musical performances at the Fine Arts Building Amphitheatre," university officials said. Tables for up to eight may be reserved for $150.
Call the College of the Arts Outreach Office at (229) 333-2150 to purchase tickets or make a table reservation. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Call (229) 333-5804 for more information.
