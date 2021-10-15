Pope named county schools public relations director

VALDOSTA – Lauren Pope is the new director of public relations for Lowndes County Schools.
The Lowndes County Board of Education recently approved Superintendent Wes Taylor’s recommendation of Pope. She began the job Monday, Oct. 4.
With strong roots in the community, Pope said she is proud to stay local and work with a highly reputable school system like Lowndes.
“There are a lot of great things happening in our local schools and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help showcase this narrative to the community,” Pope said.
Her post-secondary education kept her in her home town attending Valdosta State University. There, she earned a bachelor’s in communication arts with an emphasis in public relations followed by a master’s in communication arts.
“Living in the area my entire life has definitely made me a community advocate,” Pope said. “I want to see Valdosta and Lowndes County continue to grow, and there is no question that this begins in the schools.”
Prior to this role, Pope was employed by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce where she served as the communications & marketing director for two and a half years.
Pope said she hopes to keep the connections she made in the business community to help establish an even better partnership with the schools.
“We are so excited to have Ms. Pope join our team," Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher said. "Her expertise will be an asset to Lowndes County Schools as we continue to share with our community the great things happening in our schools and throughout the system.”
