Ponder retires from Langdale after 49 years

VALDOSTA – Following 49 years of service, Freeman Ponder, Langdale Forest Products Company's longest tenured employee, retired earlier this month.
The majority of Freeman's employment was spent as a utility pole framer, where he and his crew helped ensure that the millions of wood poles they produced were of the highest possible quality, company representatives said in a statement.
"Freeman demonstrated every desirable characteristic an employer could ask for and was a natural leader," company representatives said.
A cookout was held on the plant site on Sept. 3, his last day of employment, that was attended by multiple co-workers, members of management and his wife, Debra.
President Jim Langdale and General Manager John Lindsey celebrated his employment history and presented Ponder with a watch, plaque and fishing gear for his favorite hobby.
"The Langdale family of employees wishes Freeman and his wife a long and satisfying retirement," company representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.