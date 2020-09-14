VALDOSTA – The Georgia Agriculture Extension will hold a pond/lake management Zoom class, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, state officials said in a statement. 

Presenter will be Dr. Gary Burtle, aquatic scientist, University of GeorgiaExtension. 

This class will cover: Aquatic weed control, pond scums and algae blooms, and understanding water quality.

Register in advance for this meeting: https://fvsuag.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrc-ugqT4tGtBRS0DPx0yh-usMcW4SexKX

