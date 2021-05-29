A TALE
Children stopped being cute.
It happened within a short period of time. They stopped being cute. Maybe a better way to put it would be that children stopped doing cute things.
They stopped wearing giant sunglasses, or putting on Mom’s makeup, or singing made-up songs, or riding the dog, or becoming covered in peanut butter and flour while making mom and dad breakfast on a Saturday morning, or making faces, or dancing, or saying the darnedest things.
Children stopped doing all of these and any assortment of other stuff that children have done for ages.
Children became small, quiet beings. They walked wherever they went, remaining mostly silent, as if the entire world had become one non-stop fire drill. A world where children seemed to seek a single-file line to carry them along as undifferentiated as any other child.
It was as if children sought to become invisible.
At least when adults were present, especially an adult with a smart phone.
In this day and age, adults and cell phones literally went hand and hand with one another.
Adults have shared stories of their children’s sayings and exploits for centuries. They have shared photographs then recordings of their children’s adventures in the decades since such items have been a regular part of the American household.
Little Johnny and Whiskers the cat fall asleep together, parents would share the story with family, friends and co-workers. If mom snapped a photo of the child-pet nap, those photos were also shared.
For years, such sharing took place between a handful of people: the family at the dinner table, whomever took a moment to peruse the knick-knacks of mom’s office desk, friends chatting on the phone.
Then technology changed and children’s antics found a broader audience.
The photo of Little Johnny falling asleep on the toilet would have once been a favorite snapshot hidden in the back pages of a family photo album.
Now, it became a photo posted on Facebook for hundreds to see and comment.
The video of Little Susie singing the biggest hits of the day off-key and using all new lyrics would have once been relegated to the occasional re-play for giddy family, bemused yet bored guests, and a slightly embarrassed Susan as she grew into her teen years then young adulthood.
Now, this footage had the possibility of becoming a YouTube sensation for millions of viewers and haunting poor Susie for the rest of her childhood and beyond.
Some children were delighted by this new possibility of fame, coyly saying, “Please don’t put that on Facebook,” as a loaded reminder to parents that perhaps they should post that on Facebook or YouTube as prominently and as often as possible.
But many other children were quite serious when they said, faces turning red, voices all a tremble, a shade of a threat sneaking into their words, “Don’t, please don’t, post that on Facebook.”
They know it’s hard enough being a kid trying to figure things out without their every move being transmitted for the world to see, not just now but forever more, to follow them for all eternity, or at least to the next grade. And, for a child, is there really any difference between the next school year and eternity?
So, children just stopped being cute.
They did it either intuitively or through some secret network of child communication that has more power than any computer system. They simply refused to be cute any more, leaving adults to make do with the past cuteness of other children, posted by parents on YouTube and Facebook, in a world when children felt they could still safely wear a giant pair of sunglasses or fall asleep hugging a dozing kitten.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
