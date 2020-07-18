Lucretia Lucille Lillibridge Borgnine Rosenfelt Vanderbeck Alba Gentry Keefauver Smith was a widow seven times.
She loved each and every one of her husbands. And each one loved her as Lucretia was the first and only wife for each of them.
Yet, it seemed that once she said I do, her husbands didn’t have much time for having did for having died.
Lucretia was a survivor, though. She would mourn each loss, but she came to learn the lesson early that life is for the living. And if she was living, her life was meant to be someone’s wife.
But she kept each late husband’s name, tacked on one after the other past her first and middle names and the proud heritage of her Lillibridge maiden name. She had never called any of her husbands by their first names, unless one considered the title Mister as a first name. It served her well in later years, not having to be troubled mixing up Mr. Smith’s first name with one of her other husband’s first names.
She also held tight to the inheritance of each husband and kept her own checkbook. By the time of her seventh husband, Lucretia required a long checkbook to access her fortune. She needed checks of considerable length to bear her name: Lucretia Lucille Lillibridge Borgnine Rosenfelt Vanderbeck Alba Gentry Keefauver Smith. Most places allowed her to sign the checks with her initials, which resembled some strange series of uncharted Roman numerals: LLLBRVAGKS.
Of course, it was easier to print her name on checks than it was for the engraver to etch the entirety of her name onto her tombstone come the day that Lucretia Lucille Lillibridge Borgnine Rosenfelt Vanderbeck Alba Gentry Keefauver Smith died.
In heaven, Lucretia arrived to find husband No. 1 Mr. Borgnine waiting for her. Given Lucretia’s proclivity for adding names and husbands to her biography, she was surprised to learn that Mr. Borgnine had been waiting all of these years.
Within a moment, though, Mr. Rosenfelt approached Lucretia. He, too, had waited for her arrival in heaven. Meanwhile, Mr. Borgnine wanted to know who Mr. Rosenfelt was, while Mr. Rosenfelt knew who Mr. Borgnine had been but wanted to know what he was doing here now. Mr. Rosenfelt referred to Mr. Borgnine as old news.
Funny, said the approaching Mr. Vanderbeck to Mr. Rosenfelt, that’s what I was about to call you.
An argument ensued as Mr. Alba, Mr. Gentry, Mr. Keefauver and Mr. Smith joined the debate with Mr. Borgnine, Mr. Rosenfelt and Mr. Vanderbeck. Each of Lucretia’s husbands had waited for her arrival. Each laid some claim to her, whether it was the right of a first husband as Mr. Borgnine claimed, or the right of the last husband as Mr. Smith claimed, or some other right which each husband in between Borgnine and Smith claimed.
Voices rose. Tempers flared. And that’s when a fight broke out in heaven.
Lucretia calmed her seven husbands with a stern rebuke to each: Mr. Borgnine, Mr. Rosenfelt, Mr. Vanderbeck, Mr. Alba, Mr. Gentry, Mr. Keefauver, Mr. Smith. That will be enough from each of you.
And as they did in life, they did in the afterlife. Each husband did exactly what Lucretia told him to do. They quit fighting and listened to her.
With each of you that I did bury, Lucretia said, the next of you I did marry. And to each of you, my words were true, as true as the words when I said I do. But I believe in each word of the wedding vow, which solves our problems in the heaven of here and now. I truly did give each of you my heart, but I believe in the vow, until death do us part. So in the dying, those vows are done, and I am no longer married to anyone.
Then, Lucretia Lucille Lillibridge Borgnine Rosenfelt Vanderbeck Alba Gentry Keefauver Smith walked away from her seven stunned husbands. She would have never believed there could be a fight in heaven. But now that she knew that there could, Lucretia wondered if perhaps a wedding could be held in heaven, too. So, off she went to find an eighth man to whom she might say, I do.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
