What age would you choose?
What age would you choose, if you could halt the aging of your appearance?
What age would you choose to represent you for most if not all of your adult life?
This is not a question of how old you would prefer to be but rather how old would you like to look.
How you would like to be seen.
"The Sandman" on Netflix opens with Morpheus, the personification of Dream, trapped for a century. While his captors age and die, Morpheus remains unchanged. As part of the eternal "Endless," he doesn't physically age – arguably he doesn't age at all, though he can change and evolve. That's really what "The Sandman" is about – the evolution of an immortal being.
But that's not what this column is about.
It's about if you could halt your aging process, what age would you choose?
Morpheus, for example, looks the same age for centuries. He can cut his hair, change his wardrobe, adapt to the styles of a given century, even change his outer appearance depending on who sees him, but for the majority of the show, he chooses to appear as a pale-skinned goth being who in human years would be a person in his late 20s or early to mid-30s. Or that's how we choose to see him.
We can change our clothes, color our hair, use creams to reduce wrinkles, have work done, exercise, eat right, etc., but we can't "stop" time and declare this is the me that I will always be.
We may love our look in our 30s, for example, and carry that look in our mind's eye throughout our lives, but like Dorian Grey seeing his portrait, what we see in the mirror and what others see, is the age we are. Though some folks leave us guessing more than others.
Some people leave an indication of the age they would choose. Or perhaps, it's how our loved ones think we would prefer being remembered.
Some obituaries include recent photos of the deceased. Usually a good photo of the person in recent years. One that reflects the age of the person at the time they have left us. The photo looks like the person had we visited with them in the weeks or months before their passing.
But in other cases, you may look at the obituary photo and it's a picture of a vibrant person in their 20s, 30s, even 40s or 50s. And you may think, he died so young. Then you look at the name and age only to discover the person was 98. The photo may look recent but it is from decades ago.
Perhaps, we have learned how he saw himself throughout his life, or where he would have frozen his looks if that was in our power, or again how his family believed he would have preferred being remembered.
So, what age would you choose?
The answer depends on how old you are. If you're in your teens or 20s, you have little comparison, except for childhood. And no one ever seems to choose their childhood appearance for life.
Likely, if you're in your 30s, you haven't given the question much thought. Though in the 30s, one may think, OK, the aging clock can stop now, or be turned back a tick or two.
Likely, it's the 40s when the thought first crosses people's minds. Then come the 50s, 60s, etc., if we're so blessed and those are the blessings we should really count rather than counting the number of candles on the cake and wrinkles around our eyes.
That would help in the inner evolution of each of us.
Still, if we could choose ...
I'd probably pick an age when I still had a full head of hair. I wouldn't mind the aging of everything else if I still had a full head of hair. Such is vanity and wishful thinking.
So, I would pick my hair from my early 20s but let the rest of it go. If I'm blessed to live to 111, perhaps my people can use a photo of my 111-year-old face but photoshop in my 20-year-old hair.
Dean Poling is an editor from The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
