Early morning. Working away at my desk at home. My youngest son called a few minutes after leaving for school.
My son said: There's a woman stuck a couple of blocks from the house. Her car battery died. She waved me down and asked me to help but I'm running late for school. I told her I'd call my dad.
And off to school he went.
I sat there for a moment, looking at my pile of work, thinking I didn't promise to help her. She don't know me. I don't know her. I look down at my shorts and bare feet. I'm not dressed to help her.
I notice the big, red S on my T-shirt.
The Superman S.
Crud.
Of all the T-shirts, it had to be the Superman shirt.
Yeah, I think, but Superman doesn't have anything better to do than help people. I've got newspaper work to do ... oh, yeah, Superman is Clark Kent. ... Great.
I'm wearing the S. I gotta go.
I sigh, grumble, stand up. This is a job for jumper cables.
There's a reason I don't wear the Superman shirt outside of the house.
And it's not because a nearly 60-year-old man may look silly wearing a Superman shirt. Looking silly does not concern me.
No, wearing the S comes with a responsibility.
If you're going to wear the Superman S, or the cross, or drive around in a truck with the American flag waving off the back of it, you'd better be ready to be larger than life, bigger than petty things, better than our own worst natures.
You can't just cut someone off in traffic, flip someone the bird, yell at people, be mean, or small, or self-righteous, or turn a blind eye to someone in need.
These symbols are bigger than us.
If we are wearing them or displaying them, we do them no honor if we don't do all within our power to live up to them, whether that's the Christian cross, the American flag or the Superman S.
So, I'm careful not to wear the Superman S out in public, because as much as I may wish it, I do not always live up to the ideals, or my ideals, of Superman. And if I can't do that, well, then, I don't deserve to wear the S.
If we're not trying to live up to the principles they represent, do we deserve to wear such symbols?
They carry a responsibility. And if you can't live up to the responsibility, don't wear them or bear them.
On this morning, I'm wearing the Superman S. Yes, I was at home but the call for help came. You can't wear the S and not answer the call.
I drove down the road. The woman was stuck at the end of the street. I stopped, spoke with her, turned around, stopped again, connected the jumper cables. Her car started.
I didn't know her. She didn't know me.
But her parting words said it all.
"Thanks, Superman."
She knows what that S stands for.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor or The Tifton Gazette.
