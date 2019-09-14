A TALE
David used his cell phone everywhere.
David texted and googled and facebooked while walking, while talking, during meetings, while eating, during church services, during movies, while spending time with family, during business conferences, while working, during yard work ... Everywhere, while doing everything.
David was that guy at work who others can hear using his cell phone while in the restroom stall.
David was the guy you’d see texting at a public urinal then still texting moments later while sitting at a restaurant table.
David was that guy.
One day, as he did everyday, stepping out of the shower, David reached for his phone before getting dressed.
His fingers tapped across the phone’s miniature keyboard. David paced back and forth in the au natural privacy of his bedroom. His concentration on the phone, he didn’t notice the footstool left in an unfamiliar spot a few hours earlier by his wife.
David tripped on the footstool.
His fingers tripped across the cell phone screen.
A click. A flash.
His thumb swiped the screen as he dropped the cell phone to grasp the mirrored dresser to keep from falling.
The cell phone hit the floor. A swoosh sound.
David picked up the cell phone and placed it on the dresser. He moved the footstool, dried off and dressed.
His phone pinged and beeped with urgent frequency.
David reached for the phone. His eyes widened.
While tripping over the footstool, David had hit some combination of buttons and apps.
He had posted a naked selfie for all the world to see.
David was now that guy.
The morale of the story: Put down the phone while naked or you may become an accidental Kardashian.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
