A TALE
The young men came to the new bar looking for fun. Instead, it was a slow night. A couple of people here and there, even a cat in a corner, but not much happening. They decided to have a beer or two before moving on.
One of the group struck up a conversation with a middle-aged man seated at the bar. Impeccably dressed, sipping a gin and tonic, the middle-aged man introduced himself as Joe Tunn.
They talked about the ball game on TV, women, life in general. The man said he was traveling and asked why the young men were hanging out in a place with such a low-key atmosphere.
"Not exactly jumping here," Joe said.
"No, we're gonna head down the road soon," the young man said.
"Some place a little more fun, I hope."
"Yeah, Mitchell's. It's always hopping by 10:30, 11," the young man said.
An older man crashed through the doors. Big. Messy. Loud. His red hair and beard streaked with strands of gray. He swaggered, staggered to the bar, knocked into the group of young men, swore at them. Bellowed for a beer. Flashed a wad of cash nearly as thick as his sledge-hammer fists, and pulled off a hundred dollar bill to pay for a $5 Budweiser.
"That's an awful lot of cash for such an arrogant, old goat," Joe said. "You and your buddies should relieve him of a few bills and knock him down a few pegs."
The young man shook his head. "Nah, we're not gonna rob some old drunk guy."
"Who said anything about robbing him? I said relieving him," Joe said, attracting the attention of all of the group of young men. "Challenge him. Bet him to a drinking game or two. You and your friends are young and able. Friendly competition is all I'm suggesting."
They seemed interested but wavered, but before they could decline, Joe spoke loudly to the big, old man.
"Hey, Red, yes, you, Red, how about a wager? These fellas versus you in competition."
"Ha," the old man roared. "These little ones couldn't outdo my grandmother let alone me." Then, the old man laughed, until his face was as red as his hair had been in his own youth.
Insulted, the young men demanded a contest.
"Fine," the old man said, "what will it be?"
Before the young men could answer, Joe said, "you look like you were once a big, strong man but I'll bet you're so old now that you can't lift that cat off the floor. My friends and I will bet you the change from that beer ... what $95? ... you're too weak to do it. I'll stand for these young men and match the amount."
"Bah," the old man roared, "I'll take that bet."
The young men looked at Joe like he was crazy.
"You're gonna lose your money, man," the one young man said.
"We'll see," Joe said.
The old man staggered to the cat, which yowled at his wobbly, brash approach. The old man bent over with a quick teeter and pulled at the cat. The cat didn't budge. He pulled again, straining, teeth gnashing; one paw of the yowling, scratching cat came off the floor but that was all.
The old man released the cat. "There, lifted it," he said, gasping for air.
"A paw is hardly lifting the cat," Joe said. "Pay up."
"I'd like to see them do better," the old man said.
"Wasn't part of the bet, Red," Joe said.
The old man grumbled, roared, and cursed the young men and their lineage between breaths, enough to insult and anger all of the young men all the more. They clenched their fists, yelling for him to pay up as they approached him.
"Hold on. Hold on, fellas," Joe said. "What do we say we give him a chance to earn his money back? Let's say all of the money in his wallet versus all of the money in our wallets that he can't drink as much as all of you combined."
Before the young men could answer, the old man bellowed, "I'll take the bet," and pounded his wad of cash on the bar.
"He has to drink as much as all of us. There are five of us so if each one of us drinks a beer, he has to drink five? And if you join us that's six?"
"Yes, but I'm not participating in the competition, just the wager," Joe said, lowering his voice. "Look at him, he's three sheets to the wind already," raising his voice again, "he looks like he can handle it."
"Agreed," the old man said.
The young men looked at the cash and agreed. They placed their cash on the bar in five stacks.
They drank beer. For each beer the young men drank, the old man drank five. This continued for a long time. As it progressed, as the young men sank under the weight of the beer, the old man seemed buoyed, younger, more vibrant, the grey shaking from his red hair.
Finally, one young man said he had to visit the restroom. The others said they had to go, too.
"Not a part of the bet," the old man said, raising a finger to the bartender to fill six more mugs.
The young men returned to the bar but after that round said they must use a restroom. The old man shrugged, saying he'd have a couple more while he waited on them.
But when they asked for a restroom, the bartender said the bar did not have one, adding, "Out back."
As the young men dance-walked toward the door, the old man bellowed you can't leave the establishment. The young men said but, but and looked to Joe. "I'm afraid old Red here is right. You can't leave without reneging on the bet."
The young men looked at their money and at the door then said, all right, all right, but we're coming back to try winning our money back.
They left. Joe collected the piles of money from the bar.
The old man smiled at Joe. Joe shook his head.
"You have got to quit struggling so hard to lift the cat," Joe said.
The old man laughed as he told the bartender to bring him another.
"I'm going to lift that cat off the floor one day," the old man said.
"You do and you'll upset the foundations of the Earth," Joe said. "Besides you're already upsetting Jörmungandr further. The Midgard Serpent doesn't like appearing as a cat as it is."
"Blah, blah, blah" the old man said.
"You're still mad, been mad for centuries, because that giant tricked you into thinking the Midgard Serpent with its coils wrapped around the Earth was a cat that you couldn't lift with all your might but you nearly rocked the world," Joe said. "Remember, the trick benefits us now."
"Bah," the old man said.
"Same as the drinking game," Joe added. "The same time as the cat, you drank and drank from the giant's horn but only lowered its contents by a couple of inches from the rim."
"Aye," the old man roared, "because the horn was connected to the sea. I actually lowered the sea and created the tides."
"Sure, whatever you say," Joe yawned, "but still how can any mortal hope to outdrink that?"
The old man looked around. "We better go before they get back," he said, referring to the young men.
Joe sighed again.
"Thor, how many times do I have to tell you, they'll never find the place again. They'll think it's the beer but it's more because the Low-Key Pub travels where it will and is never on the same block twice."
Joe handed Thor his cut of their winnings.
"What do you wanna do now, Loki?" Thor asked.
"Well," Joe said, looking at his watch, "I hear Mitchell's is jumping this time of night."
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
