Twenty years of little kids. Twenty years of teenagers.
The man had said that phrase for many years. Definitely not 40 years. Hadn't even said it for a full 20 years, but close.
He had said it as a joke, as a sigh, in exasperation, even as an oath.
He started saying it when his third son was born – the same time when his oldest son was entering the teen years. A dozen years apart between the oldest and youngest son, with a second son in between.
He reckoned when it was said and done between his oldest son and the time his youngest son entered his teen years, the man and his wife would have had 20 years of raising small children. By the time their youngest son turned 20, they would have had 20 years of dealing with teenagers.
Twenty years of little kids. Twenty years of teenagers. Not a full 40 years but a solid 30-plus. With a portion of the little kid and teenage phases overlapping between the three sons.
And not even a full 20 of teenage years.
For years, the youngest son vowed he planned to move into his own place after graduation. The oldest son, now 30, had been gone for years. The next oldest son, now in his early 20s, moved out nearly two years ago. The youngest was ready to be on his own. After all, the youngest son said he had lived in the same house since birth.
Still, the man always thought his youngest son was joking about leaving after graduation.
Two days after graduation, he learned his youngest son was serious. Less than a week after graduation, at the age of 18, the youngest son had signed a lease and was on his own. He called to tell his parents about his plans. The man and his wife had been out to eat. The mother wept at the restaurant table. To the man's surprise, he wept, too.
Now, the boys bedrooms were empty. The house quiet. Twenty years of little kids. Eighteen years of teenagers.
And then the boys were gone.
Cartoons playing on the TV. Made-up games of Guess My Favorite Superhero around the dinner table. Toy sword fights in the living room then fought throughout the house. Toys on the shelves, in the couch cushions, on the sides of bathtubs, on the kitchen counter, a Captain America action figure rappelling down a kitchen curtain drawstring, toys underfoot. Arguing with one another. Getting them up and ready so they don't miss the school bus. A million kid questions about the world. Get out of the cookie jar, you'll ruin your supper. Singing songs. Climbing trees. Bed time stories. Kisses good night.
Music with questionable language playing from ear buds. Friends staying for dinner. Going to other friends' houses for dinner. Driving them to meet friends at the skate rink, at the movies, at a birthday party ... and driving back, waiting in the car, to pick them up. First girlfriends. First breakups. Driving lessons. Drivers licenses. Homework. Getting them up so they aren't late driving to school. A million parental questions for them with a grunt or I dunno as the only answer. Eating fast food instead of the dinner Mom prepared. Waiting up for them to get home.
A calliope carousel kaleidoscope of frenetic chaos for 20 years of little kids and 20 years of teenagers crashing to a phased-out, but still abrupt stop. All a blur, all a blast of wind then gone. Twenty years of each, come and gone, merely echoes in a quiet, quiet house.
Twenty years of little kids. Twenty years of teenagers. The man had always said it like they would be raising sons forever. Then it went in flash.
The man pulls into his driveway, home from the office. His wife another half hour at work. He's used to no kids being home. He had been in the full teenager phase for several years before the youngest son moved out. Teenagers are almost never home in the afternoon, unless they're taking a nap.
The man unlocks the door. His second son is not home – the one who moved out two years ago – but he's been there. He's dropped off a couple loads of laundry; one load already hitting the end of the spin cycle in the washing machine.
The man waits for the load to finish. He moves the washed clothes to the dryer. He's piling the second load into the washer when the youngest son opens the door.
"Hey, son," the man said.
"Hey, Dad, I need to ask you about something," the youngest son said.
"Sure. Gimme a second here," the man said, pouring the detergent into the washing machine, thinking, OK, maybe I'll partially get my other two teenage years. Then pushing the machine button to start his second son's clothes, ... Or longer.
Twenty years of little kids. Twenty years of teenagers.
That's OK, he thinks, I'll take it.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
