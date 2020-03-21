A TALE
They stepped off the bus. A giant family gathered for a reunion, chartering a bus to take them to a buffet.
Well, maybe they chartered the bus to take them somewhere else, and the buffet restaurant was one stop along the way. Still, the destination for these chartered family reunion buses always seems to be a buffet, and the passengers on these buses seem to be overly familiar with buffets.
Certain signs betray that this group is not a senior-citizens tour bus, or a school group on a field trip, or a band of gypsy-folk roaming the Earth like Willie Nelson living on a bus — all of which, with exception maybe of Willie and gypsies, are known to frequent buffets.
No, you know this is a family reunion because the chartered bus sign reads: The Jones Family Reunion. Or: The Smiths (which could be a gospel group traveling on a bus). Or the Babuskas Reunion. Or: The Descendants of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee Family Reunion and Commemoration, according to the sign of this particular chartered bus — though you would have to squint to read all of those words scrunched together in their chartered-bus font.
Yet, if that’s not evidence enough that this bus carries a family reunion, or if the type of that sign is too scrunched for the seeing-impaired, overwhelming evidence of a family reunion becomes evident as each person steps off the bus into the buffet restaurant’s parking lot.
For each person stepping off the bus, no matter the height, or shape, or age, each one wears a bright, blazing, neon, eye-tearing, lime-colored T-shirt bearing the digitally silk-screened likeness of the woman whom they knew as “Great-Great-Grandmother Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee,” of whom each person stepping off that bus is a “proud and loving descendant of.”
Even the ones who happened to marry into The Descendants of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee Family Reunion and Commemoration wear the shirt, which has Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face covering the entirety of its front with the words written on the back.
If you are a perfectionist and must gather more empirical evidence that this chartered bus contains a family reunion, if the statements on the bus and the T-shirt are not enough, look close into the many reprinted faces of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee on those T-shirts then cast your eyes onto the many faces wearing the Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee T-shirts and you will see more than a passing resemblance between her and those who wear her face.
And it cannot be accentuated enough that everyone wears Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s T-shirt face. Babies wear this shirt. Old cousins wear this shirt. Teenagers wear it. Fat uncles wear it. Fat aunts wear it. Everyone is wearing the family reunion shirt, which is made of some fabric that would outglow radioactive waste on a sunny day. Everyone except the bus driver, who doesn’t step off the bus until the last reunionite has landed in the parking lot.
Not until the reunion members step into the buffet restaurant and they are seated at numerous tables and strung like crazy Christmas lights along the buffet lines that an even more uncanny resemblance exists between the face on the T-shirt and the faces wearing these T-shirts. A more personal resemblance emerges.
On the rounder relatives, Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face rounds to a point where her wrinkles have been stretched away by the wearer’s bulk, like a face lift helped by too much pudding. On thinner relatives, Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face lies slack on loose fabric. On the babies’ shirts, her face is tiny.
But mostly Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face remains huge, dominating almost the entirety of the shirt front, which causes more problems for both the remembrance of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee and the wearer.
One medium-sized man received an obviously double-extra-large T-shirt. A fastidious dresser, this man refused to wear the T-shirt untucked like other relatives so the lower half of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face hides tucked beneath his pants. His belt appears to be Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s mouth.
On one well-endowed woman, Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s eyes look as if they will bulge out of her head, smash through her glasses, and plop off the T-shirt into the buffet’s mashed potatoes.
Throughout the restaurant, scenes of devastation appear on some of the T-shirted faces of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee. One man has smeared spaghetti sauce across Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s forehead. A woman has soaked the old girl’s face with a spilled sweet tea. Several unattended children use Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face as a wearable napkin, wiping their greasy hands on her eyes, ears, nose and throat.
Watching these events unfold, you will swear that like some portrait painting in a castle with eyes that follow you everywhere, you will swear that the benign, loving look on Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face that was repeatedly evident in neon-lime when the reunionites emptied the bus, you will swear that her expression has soured. Tired, flabbergasted, disgusted exasperation emanates from the many T-shirted faces of Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee.
She looks plain wore out ... figuratively and literally.
She has that kind of look many great-great-grandmothers get when surrounded by their brood for far too long.
A family-fatigue moment that haunts all family reunions — when, even though you love them, you’ve had just about enough family for the time being. Apparently, this moment transcends death and even becoming a digitally silk-screened image on a T-shirt.
Yet, the moment passes.
The reunionites finish eating and talking. They pat their bellies and Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face. They wash up, freshen up, get up and go. By the time, they climb aboard the chartered bus, the cheer has returned to her many faces on all of those lime-green T-shirts. Even the belt on the medium-sized man seems to smile under Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s nose.
You watch as the last of the family steps onto the bus. As the last relative waits to step aboard, you may swear a broader smile crossed Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s face. You may believe that she just winked at you from her picture on that T-shirt.
Though later, you will likely reconsider and take Sadie Fryer Tuckington Lee’s wink simply as the belly-contracting belch of a relative who made too many trips to the buffet line.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.