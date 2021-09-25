Late summer heat, distance and years could not stop Nell Patten Roquemore.
About a decade ago, maybe a little longer, she led a Times photographer and myself on a walking tour of the Milltown Murals in Lakeland. Nell Roquemore had spearheaded the creation of the murals stationed throughout Downtown Lakeland – they represent the era circa 1925 when the Lanier County town changed its name from Milltown to Lakeland.
That was also about the same time period when Nell was born.
So, she was in her 80s when she led this small tour. The photographer and I were in our 40s. We could barely keep up.
She glided from mural to mural telling stories. She did not have a glimmer of perspiration in the humid, heavy heat of a South Georgia summer while the photographer and I were drenched in sweat as we hustled to follow her.
Many people who knew her will understand this scenario.
Nell Patten Roquemore was a force of nature. A woman of boundless energy, encyclopedic knowledge, deep resources all fueled by an indomitable will.
And the rest of us just tried to keep up.
She passed away earlier this month at the age of 97.
She wrote two books on Lakeland and Lanier County history.
She recorded CDs of music.
She developed and led a theatrical production about Lanier County.
She spearheaded the project of murals being located throughout her native Lakeland.
She was designated as the first woman to receive the prestigious Distinguished Citizen’s Award given by the Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council.
“Nell was born and raised in Lanier County, and to the people here, she is not only our favorite daughter, she is our greatest ambassador,” Sandy Sanders, one-time president of the Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce and past publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times, said a few years ago.
Roquemore’s life and family history are entwined in the story of Lakeland.
Grandfather Bob Patten and father Lawson Patten founded Patten Seed Company.
Her father served as Lakeland mayor, a state senator and representative.
Her late husband, William Roquemore, was involved in the family business, and is credited with steering the company into the sod business, with Super Sod now known worldwide, according to past articles in The Valdosta Daily Times.
Nell Patten Roquemore was a working mother of five children. She was the Lanier County postmaster from 1955-68. After retiring, she served on the Lakeland City Council.
“My husband was very civic minded and encouraged me to be involved,” she said in a past interview.
She took that encouragement to heart.
And South Georgia is a lot better place because of her involvement. Now, if we can just keep up with her example.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
