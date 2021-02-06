Mike had never visited another state.
Twenty or 21 years old. A college junior. He'd never been much of anywhere. Save for the city where he was born and raised and the smaller town where he attended college.
Mid-1980s, four of us, all in our early 20s, crammed into a mid-1970s Duster, powering along a curvy highway, loud talk, loud music, loud engine, windows down, wind whistling in our ears.
The mission, simply, take Mike across the state line from West Virginia to Virginia.
Mike was giddy. We were all a little giddy with that unbridled excitement of the young on a Friday afternoon, classes out, work done, the promise of a weekend ahead and that slight possibility of adventure.
We were all cruising into the unknown of that afternoon and evening. The unknown chance and opportunity of it. But Mike, Mike felt like he was cruising into uncharted territory.
Another state geographically and another state of mind.
Virginia may as well have been Mars. The possibility of it. Another place. Another world.
He'd been talking about it after class earlier that afternoon. How he'd never been out of West Virginia. Twenty or 21, always in the same state. Never set foot in another state.
Maybe it was Wade, probably Wade since it was his car, said, Virginia is only 30 miles away. Let's go.
Mike, incredulous, really? Just like that another state?
Umm, yeah.
Mike had a moment of uncertainty. Can you do that? Just go to another state?
Sure, we're not in Russia, I may have said, or one of us may have said; it was the 1980s, after all.
So, we piled into the Duster on a blue sky fall afternoon, crisp with the color of falling leaves, still warm with not even a hint of winter in the air.
Mike looked out the window, full-faced, smiling, hair pulled back, whipping, from his forehead. He settled back again into his seat.
What's it going to be like?
Jack said, well, it's not going to be any different from here, really.
What do you mean?
We're only going a few miles down the road. There'll still be hills and trees and houses that pretty much look like the ones here. We'll still be on this same road. Don't go expecting trees made of gold or anything like that or you'll just be disappointed with it. It's not like we're going to California or the beach or Florida or somewhere.
Mike looked ahead as the Duster closed the gap with each moment closer to the Virginia state line.
OK, here it is, someone yelled.
Wade slowed the Duster to something closer to the speed limit. We all whooped as we roared across the state line. Then silence. Mike sat as if hypnotized, staring out the window, looking at the trees and pastures and cows and fields and leaves and grass and sky and hills and everything in Virginia.
The car pulled off the road. Everybody got out of the Duster to stretch their legs. Mike, still quiet, kept looking.
A few minutes later, all back in the car, heading in the opposite direction, back to West Virginia.
Well?
Mike?
Whatta ya think?
It really wasn't any different, he said. He looked disappointed. Jack was right. It looked just like everything else.
Quiet for a few minutes.
Then, Mike said, But I can say I've been to another state now.
A slight smile crossed Mike's face.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.