A Tale
Jimmy smeared the make-up across his face. Deep white make-up pressed on so thick that he'd still find traces of it in his pores, despite a couple of showers, two days later. He pushed the make-up down into his neck, until it half covered his collarbone.
His dad's old torn shirt would hide the pinkness of his skin, but the shirt and the make-up would suggest that Jimmy was the same translucent hue everywhere.
Jimmy hollowed his eye sockets with black make-up, which he also rubbed onto the tip of his nose and traced along the curves of his lips. He strapped a fake beard along his jaw and chin. The fake beard's elastic strap bristled the brown hair of his crew cut.
He covered the strap with a frayed and bushy black wig that he pulled down on his head until it met and covered the sideburn edges of the fake beard.
As Jimmy changed into his dad's old shirt and a pair of ripped pants, he heard the doorbell ring followed by young voices chirping, "Trick or Treat!" The voices sounded much younger than Jimmy's. Jimmy was 12 years old and, looking at his homemade werewolf/zombie-hobo face in the mirror, he felt this would be his last year of trick-or-treating.
He gave it only a moment's thought. With the doorbell already ringing again from a second group of trick-or-treaters, Jimmy was running late and that meant he could be missing out on some good candy.
Putting on one of his mother's old, long coats to finish his costume, Jimmy grabbed the paper Halloween bag decorated with pictures of jack-o-lanterns, a black cat and cartoon ghosts and ran for the door. His mother caught him, told him to be careful and kissed his cheek.
She smacked her lips at the thickness of the white make-up on Jimmy's face. Jimmy sighed, "Mom, stop, you'll mess up my look."
And out the door Jimmy went.
Though a breeze rustled the empty Halloween bag, Jimmy regretted the long coat. He felt sweat beading on his skin and scalp. He worried that his make-up would run and that he'd be burning up before the evening's travels were finished.
He headed to the Smiths' house first, across the street and a couple lots down. The Smiths always handed out full-size Milky Ways or Reese's cups until they were all gone then they tossed out handfuls of penny candy. Jimmy hoped he wasn't too late for a candy bar.
Mrs. Smith dropped a full-size Three Musketeers bar into Jimmy's bag. The candy bar fell into the empty sack, giving it a little ballast in Jimmy's hands. Smiling under the make-up and fake beard at having the good luck to reach the Smiths before the candy bars were gone, Jimmy's joy faded upon Mrs. Smith's comment: "Jimmy, you're getting a little old for trick or treat."
"Not yet," he said.
Still, Mrs. Smith's remark stuck to him like the white make-up on his face. In the past, Jimmy and several of his buddies had made the long Halloween trip from door-to-door. This year, all of his buddies said they were staying home to pass out candy. Trick or treat, they told Jimmy in announcing they wouldn't be joining him, was for little kids. Besides, a couple of them added, if you hand out the candy, you can munch on it all night.
Yeah, Jimmy thought, but you were stuck eating the same candy. By trick-or-treating, a person had the opportunity to collect all kinds of goodies. Refreshed by this thought, Jimmy moved from house to house as his bag filled with an assortment of candy.
He felt a little funny stopping at his classmates' houses, but he did anyway. At first, his buddies all snickered to see werewolf/zombie-hobo Jimmy in the doorway, but several of them looked enviously at the amount of candy weighing down his Halloween bag. Jimmy took great satisfaction from the looks on their faces, but his own face was becoming a problem.
The longer Jimmy walked, the more he sweated. The more he sweated, the more his make-up smeared down his face and into his eyes. By the time he started for home, Jimmy's eyes blinked constantly and his vision blurred. But the bag had a nice weight to it, and he wasn't far from home.
"Hey, kid, you're kinda big for Halloween, aren't ya?"
Jimmy's head swiveled. He hadn't noticed the group of teenagers standing in the darkness of a driveway. Now, he saw about a dozen of them, standing beside several cartons of eggs.
"Looks like Jimmy," one teen said.
"Yeah, that's him. He rides the bus."
"Hey, Jimmy, nice coat."
Jimmy increased his pace, but before he took two steps, an egg smashed on the road beside of him. He caught a sour whiff from the egg burst that didn't smell anything like his mother cooking omelets. Rotten eggs, he thought.
Jimmy forced himself not to run. He kept walking past the teens. He tried wiping the sweat and make-up from his eyes, but only lodged more make-up into them. A hail of eggs smashed around him. A pungent smell filled his nostrils, but he didn't feel any hit him.
One hit his Halloween bag, bounced off, then cracked on the road. He didn't run for fear he'd smash into a tree or mailbox, half-blinded by the make-up in his eyes.
Within seconds, he was out of the teens' throwing range. They didn't follow him, though he heard their dismayed voices discuss how many eggs they had wasted without hitting Jimmy once.
A few minutes later, Jimmy entered his house. He placed the bag on the living room floor, where his dad emptied its contents to inspect the candy.
In the bathroom, Jimmy scrubbed his face with a washcloth and splashed handfuls of water into his reddened eyes. Looking at the streaks of white make-up slashing his ears, forehead and neck, the dark make-up shadowing his eyes, Jimmy smiled. He had gathered quite a haul of candy. And he'd survived a storm of rotten eggs without running and without getting hit.
But Jimmy knew he'd have to make this Halloween candy last. He knew that this was his last year of trick-or-treating. He was getting too old for it. He could see it in the young face mirrored before him and he could smell it in the wind as certainly as the stench of rotten eggs.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.