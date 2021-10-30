A HALLOWEEN TALE
An angel stood at the foot of Jimmy Randal's bed on the night after his mother's funeral.
Jimmy awoke with a start. The angel ambient, glowing with a slight sheen.
"What? What's going on? Who are you?"
"I am your guardian angel. I was assigned to you, by request, shortly before your birth."
"What're you talking about? Really, who are you?"
The angel brightened with the intensity of novae. Angel voice boomed like trumpets. "I AM YOUR GUARDIAN ANGEL, JAMES LORENZO RANDAL. DO NOT QUESTION ME."
Jimmy Randal kicked at his covers. His body contracting as he crawled toward the headboard of the bed. Still, he couldn't help but ask another question. "How do you know my middle name. No one knows my middle name."
The angel dimmed. Voice lowered.
"Your mother knew your name," the angel said. "Your mother requested me before she named you. Before she bore you. I was assigned to you based upon her request. I am your guardian angel."
"My mother was a saint," Jimmy said, gaining his composure, pulling together the confidence, the cockiness, that had seen him through numerous life situations. An angel at the foot of his bed? Just one more situation to figure out.
"Close," the angel said. "Your mother was nearly a saint. We do not use sainthood as casually as the contemporary era, but for your mother, yes, she could qualify for sainthood. Despite the transgressions of her son. Possibly, because of the transgressions of her son."
"Me?" Jimmy said, crossing his arms. "What did I do?"
"What haven't you done, James? You have deceived. You stole. You extorted. You bribed. You trespassed. You harmed friends and foes. You killed. Repeatedly. You have committed these sins with no remorse."
"Ahh, you got nothing on me. Nothing you can prove," Jimmy spat.
The angel flickered. Angel lips and brows tightened. Inhaling, the angel deluged Jimmy's mind with a life reel of transgressions. All recalled in an instant.
Jimmy screamed. His composure lost again.
"I have everything on you, James. I have your life. Recall how many near misses you survived. Recall how many injuries avoided. Recall the number of times it seemed the authorities had everything on you, but you avoided prison. Recall how many enemies attempted killing you, but how often bullets missed you."
"I know," Jimmy said. "I know. I've been lucky."
"No," the angel said. "You had me. You had your mother."
"Leave my mother outta this," Jimmy said. "She has nothing to do with it. And now she's gone. Leave her be."
"Your mother had everything to do with it," the angel said. "So did I. She prayed for a guardian angel to watch over you. She prayed for a guardian angel when you were a boy. She prayed for a guardian angel to watch over you even when she knew what you had become. She felt you would change. She believed it. Because of her faith, I answered. I always watched over you. I watched it all. I intervened. I saved you repeatedly. You do not know the forces I've kept at bay. I have watched over you from before your birth until now."
Jimmy smiled. He thought of things he could do with the knowledge he had a personal guardian angel. Ambition fueled his imagination.
"So, you're my guardian angel," Jimmy said.
"Was. I was your guardian angel."
"What do you mean, was?"
"With your mother's death, I am your guardian angel no more," the angel said. "I am here to tender my resignation. You are on your own."
The angel dimmed then vanished.
Sirens wailed in the distance. Shoe leather creaked on the stairs outside of Jimmy's bedroom door. Horned silhouettes murmured and gyrated in the darkness at the foot of Jimmy Randal's bed.
And Jimmy was left alone to shiver in the dark.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.