There are two ways a person can look at being barefoot and stepping on a bee.
A person can think, I am having a horrible day. A bee stung my foot. It was an unexpected sting. It hurt suddenly. My skin stings. It’s swelling up. What a terrible thing to happen to me.
The other way to look at it is, well, at least I’m not the bee.
Being stung by a bee is much better than being stepped on by a barefoot giant. Barring fatal allergies to a bee sting, one is a minor inconvenience for most folks. The other is a life-crushing blow.
My guess, the crushed bee just had a worse day than the person who’s been stung.
Of course, having stepped barefoot on a bee, I immediately adopted the first woe-is-me approach rather than the more philosophical second approach.
I wasn’t completely barefoot a few years ago; I stepped outside wearing a pair of flip-flops.
People who create irritating words and phrases may call this type of footwear “mandals” for man sandals. People who use the term “mandals” seem to think this trend is a relatively new thing, apparently forgetting that men have been wearing sandals since biblical times. Sort of like the term “bromance,” as if men have not been talking to each other since the beginning of time, too.
Or maybe people come up with these words then use them repeatedly to irritate folks like me. Sort of like a verbal bee sting.
So, I stepped outside, already irritated by something else, not noticing the low-flying bee, which became caught in the applause of my flip-flops smacking the soles of my walking bare feet.
Then, STING!
I kicked the offending flip-flop and bee across the yard. I walked funny, wearing one flip-flop and going hippity-hoppity bare foot with the stung appendage. If a person wears only one flip-flop, does that make the footwear a flip or a flop? Or does it mean the wearer of one flip-flop is a flipped-out flop?
I cussed the offending bee and the reason why I had originally stepped outside as I hopped along.
The sting made me mad! Angry!! Irate!!! It had confirmed my questionably, already self-perceived ruined day! From my growing ire, I was tempted to ruin as many other people’s days as possible. That would show the fates! That would show the world! That would show that bee!
I thought this until I hauled my grumbling, one flip-flop-wearing, foot-stung self over to recover my flung flip or flung flop, depending which way you flip-flop on the one flip-flop conundrum.
There, in the grass, curling upon itself, was the dying bee. Its stinger used. Its life expended. It, too, refused to go quietly. It had struck out wildly in the moment when my foot ruined its day.
One moment, a creature of energy in flight. The next, a crushed thing, lifeless, on the ground.
It’s all far too short.
It can all change as fast as a bee sting. And, if it’s only a bee sting, well, that’s not so bad, at least for most of us.
For others, a bee sting is life and death.
For me, it was a bad moment, But it could have been worse. Much worse.
It could have ruined my day.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
