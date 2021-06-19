A Tale
Most people just did a double-take. The new gym members. The ones who had never seen a 75-year-old man lifting weights with the gusto that Harry put into pressing and squatting large amounts of iron.
Long-time members had grown used to Harry. They’d learned to love him and loved to learn some lesson from him. Harry stunned the new ones though. They looked at his gray hair. They noticed the deep wrinkles along his face. Newcomers tried reconciling these unmistakable signs of age with the muscles that rippled throughout Harry’s body.
Most caught a glimpse of Harry followed by a surprised look again to confirm what the mind thought the eyes had seen. A double-take. On rare occasions, someone would first see Harry as they slugged a power drink only to spit the drink out a second later. A spit take.
Harry had this effect on people.
Once the initial novelty dissipated of seeing this older man lifting more weights than people half, or even a third of his age, most newcomers nodded in admiration. Some introduced themselves to Harry, if he didn’t beat them to the introduction.
Harry’s handshake confirmed this was one strong grandpa.
Some wished they could be in half as good of shape as Harry when they reached his age. Honest souls wished they were in half as good of shape as Harry, now in their lives, at half or a third of his age.
Some newcomers and longtime gym members couldn’t help but wonder, too, well, at 75, why bother? Why bother working out, spending what little time might be left exercising? Some voiced these thoughts.
Sometimes it happened when Harry lifted a noticeable amount more than a younger guy; or outlasted his young neighbors on the treadmills. Some asked it in awed sincerity. Some asked it in irritation. Some asked it trying to rile Harry.
Yet, every few weeks, for the past 10 years it seemed, someone would ask Harry: Do you want to live forever?
Harry never stopped his exercise, except maybe to pause with a weight halfway where it needed lifting, or a short slowing of his treadmill pace. He’d look into the questioner’s eyes. With a wink, he’d answer. “No. I don’t want to live forever. But I never know when I might need to live a few minutes more.”
Without fail, Harry’s comment lightened the mood. The questioners always laughed or smiled. They related the comment to romantic stamina. Harry may well have meant the same with his remark. He never corrected anyone’s assumptions to his meaning, but he refused to elaborate. He would simply continue lifting weights or running, all with a wry smile on his face.
Though Harry dated a few different ladies since his wife died, he remained mostly a family man. He lived with his daughter, her husband and their two children. He doted on his grandsons. He hoped to share his passion for the gym with them as they aged. The young grandsons already performed push-ups and chin-ups with him.
They helped him work on his old Ford pick-up truck. The boys passed him tools. They sometimes joined Harry under the jacked-up truck as he tinkered or changed the oil.
One day, Harry worked under the truck as the boys played after-school games. One grandson dove under the truck followed by the other. Before Harry could warn them against horseplay, the youngest grandson’s leg hit the jack. The truck lurched. The jack slipped. Harry’s arms kept the truck from slamming down into him and his grandsons.
With a great groan, Harry pushed the truck a few inches higher. Through bursts of breath, Harry told his grandsons to get out from underneath the truck. They scrambled into the clear.
The boys asked their grandpa what they could do. Harry’s arms bent under the truck’s weight. He took a deep breath. Harry said, “Whatever happens. This is not. Your faults. OK? OK?”
The boys said OK. “Go get. Your Dad. Do not. Come back. Just send. Him. You boys. Go. Don’t look. Back. Get your Dad. And. Stay inside.”
His grandsons ran inside of their house. They yelled for their father to come outside. The truck. The jack. The kick. Grandpa got them out. Grandpa saved them. Grandpa needs help.
It was only another minute. Still, by the time their father made it to the truck, their grandfather had died. Some say Harry’s heart gave out before the truck fell. Some say the truck’s weight killed him. Depends on who’s talking and how they perceived Harry. He had too much heart to give out. He was too strong for a truck to bring him down.
But down Harry came, as we all must depart some day. Harry’s comment for working out into his 70s, whether intended as a dirty joke or a life’s mantra, proved true.
No man lives forever but sometimes a man must live for a few minutes more.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
