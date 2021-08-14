In Tom Wolfe’s novel, “I Am Charlotte Simmons,” a character is so angry that he talks to himself as he walks across a college campus. He pontificates on imagined scenarios, replays real conversations and imagined ones in which he said the things he wishes he said.
Yet, few people, if any, Wolfe writes, pay attention to the ravings of this vocal and solitary figure. Why? Because in this age of cell phones, Wolfe continues, almost everyone appears to be talking to themselves.
When I was a kid, you were taught to ignore or steer clear of people talking to themselves in public. My childhood preacher had a joke even, which was that he talked to himself because he wanted to be assured he had a conversation with an intelligent person.
Nowadays, just because someone appears to be talking to themselves, it doesn’t mean that they are alone or even talking to someone of equal intelligence. It’s almost a given that if you see someone’s lips moving and there’s no one near them that they are talking on a cell phone.
In cars, when once you may have thought someone whose lips were moving behind the windshield was singing along to the radio, they are now likely talking to someone on a cell phone.
Phones have always required people to essentially talk to themselves alone in a room. The only difference in times past is people spoke on the telephone in the privacy of their own homes, which is the place where people also regularly talk to themselves without a phone.
In the days of the phone booth, there was at least the booth and a well-lighted sign with the word “Phone” to let people know that, hey, this guy isn’t talking to himself; he’s on the phone. Side note for some younger folks: Before cell phones, the phone company set up what today we might consider kiosks on the street, parking lots, etc., where a phone was available at a cost of a few cents; hence, a phone booth.
And usually, in the days of the phone booth, people spoke quietly. They hunkered into the phone, hunched over the receiver. It looked like that other traditional, acceptable and revered manner of speaking alone in public — praying, which means that the person was never alone at all.
No more. With cell phones, people talk at the top of their lungs as they walk along the streets, through store aisles, through the job site, as they stand outside of their houses. People who speak on the phone while checking their mail look like they’re talking to the mailbox.
People who talk on the phone while walking the dog look like they are discussing some very intimate details of their lives with the dog and anyone else who cares to listen.
Watch the dog in these cases. The dog keeps looking at the talker as if to say, “What? What do you want? Why do you keep talking to me without giving me a command?”
Of course, a dog says all of this with only a turn of his head and that puzzled look in his eyes. Dogs, however, are prone to bark whether anyone’s near them or not.
Talking to yourself, which was once considered the forte of madmen (excuse, the medieval referencing) is now part of the societal status quo. Talking to yourself is acceptable because it is assumed now that you are actually speaking to someone who isn’t actually with you.
I imagine my childhood preacher loves this development. He can now talk to himself all day long and no one would think a thing of it. People who talk to themselves can do so without worry and without a cell phone. Anyone who hears them will likely assume they are on the phone when really they’re just having an intelligent conversation with themselves.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.