The man pumped another BB into the chamber.
The targets were gone. The soda cans were shot down. So was the sun.
He shot the BB gun in darkness. The white backing, where the targets had earlier been tacked, “thwapped” as one BB after another struck it.
“What are you shooting?” his nephew asked him. “Nothing?”
The man smiled, took aim and fired another BB into the white styrofoam. Thwap.
The man: “Just shooting.”
The nephew: “Can you even see what you’re hitting?”
The man: “No. But I can hear it.”
He pumped another BB into the chamber and fired. Thwap.
The nephew: “Oh, OK.”
The nephew walked away. The man stood in the darkening back yard. Maybe he should have explained. But some things aren’t so much explained as discovered.
Besides, an aging man shouldn’t tell a young man that sometimes it’s more about the doing than the aiming.
A young man should aim for things. A young man should set goals. A young man needs to set his sights and go for it.
Old men should have goals, too. But old men also have goals that have been met. Goals that fell short. They have taken aim and will take aim again.
But sometimes, it’s more about the doing than the goal. It’s more about the living than the ambition.
Sometimes, it’s just about loading a BB in a chamber, no target in sight and taking a shot in the dark.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
