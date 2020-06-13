A TALE
Bob awoke to a genie at his feet.
There had been no magic lamps, or really any other magic in Bob’s life. He had spent most of his 40-plus years working in an office, watching his hair thin while his middle thickened, and remaining single.
He’d never known real accomplishment in his job. He’d never known love. He’d once had hair, but now it was gone.
So, a genie was quite the surprise.
“Where’d you come from?” Bob asked.
“What’s it matter,” the genie said. “If you found a magic lamp, would you ask where it came from? No. You’d know where you found it, but you wouldn’t know where it came from. Just look at this as having found me here at the foot of your bed and let’s leave it at that.”
“Do I get three wishes?” Bob asked.
“Lamp or no, I’m still a genie, and I’d like to leave the foot of your bed soon. So, yeah, you get three wishes. Know what you want?”
Thinking of work, Bob smiled. He hated having to answer to a boss. He wanted to be the boss so nobody could tell him what to do. Wish One: Bob wanted to be the boss. The genie said you will be the boss.
At work, Bob learned quickly that his manager had been fired late the previous night. Wish or no, more to his surprise than finding a genie at the foot of his bed, Bob was called into the office and promoted to being the boss of his department.
He still had to answer to someone, but now some people had to answer to him.
Bob entered his office and pushed back his chair. Before he could place his feet on the desk, the first employee knocked at his door. The employee wanted to know what to do with the Johnson file.
And so it went throughout the day. One employee after another. One question or demand followed by another.
John wanted a certain week for vacation. Jane wanted a new chair because her chair squeaked. Fred’s computer didn’t work. Beth felt ill and needed to leave early. Beverly told him that John had requested the same week’s vacation as hers and they could not be out the same week. Tom asked how he should proceed with a certain client. Mary said she had a problem with Rick; Rick said he had a problem with Mary; they both wanted to know what Bob would do about it. Tom returned; the client did not like the suggestion and wanted to speak directly to Bob.
Even before lunch, Bob learned the secret of management. Instead of one boss, he now had to answer to every employee in his charge.
By the end of the day, Bob felt beat. He returned home. He skipped dinner and headed straight for bed. The genie remained seated in the same spot.
“Why don’t you hit me with Wish Two,” the genie said.
Wish Two: Bob looked at his bald head in the mirror. “I want all my hair.”
The genie said, very well. He advised Bob to sleep, and in the morning he’d have all of his hair.
Bob awoke to darkness. He couldn’t breathe. His blankets suffocated him. He opened his mouth and nearly choked on fibers. Fibers? Hair. He was breathing hair. His hair.
When the genie said he would have all of his hair back, the genie gave Bob all of his hair back. Not only did he no longer have a bald spot, Bob had every bit of hair that had ever been snipped from his head from childhood to present to every inch of hair he would ever grow from here to infinity. He had a mustache and beard that had tangled into one heap with his head hair. Every stray whisker he’d ever shaved or would grow from his ears or cheeks had sprouted. Every nose hair he’d ever plucked clogged his nostrils.
Bob struggled with the tangles until he could breathe, see and speak. The genie sat at the foot of his bed.
“You ask for every hair, I don’t skimp, my friend. Not this genie. I give you every hair past, present and future. You’ll be happy to know I even threw in no gray as a bonus to your wish.”
Bob struggled to the bathroom. For several hours, he struggled with cutting his hair, mustache and beard. The genie reminded Bob to be careful. If he cut something too close or too wrong, there would be no more hair for Bob.
Bob worked closely at cutting his hair at the mirror. The genie called from the other room: “I sure would like to leave the foot of this bed. How’s about Wish Three?”
Bob stopped for a moment. He knew what he wanted. He said, “I want you to show me my true love.”
Behind him in the mirror, Bob saw the genie float into the bathroom.
“You know, Bob, you could have asked for anything in the world. You could have asked for world peace, but you asked to be the boss. You could have asked to feed the hungry, but you asked for something as plentiful as hair. Seems you’re kind of stuck on yourself, Bob.”
“Well, they were my wishes,” Bob huffed, still looking at the genie in the reverse of the mirror image. “I wished what I wanted. And I thought you couldn’t leave the foot of my bed until you granted all three of my wishes? I don’t see the love of my life.”
The genie smiled. “Oh, my work is finished, Bob. Your three wishes are granted. You’ve seen your true love.”
Bob looked in the mirror again as the genie vanished behind him.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
