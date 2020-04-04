Birthday eves are reflective times.
The last day of being whatever age. The day before being the next age. The cusp of one more year down and another one to come. The anniversary date that marks the definitive point before one's arrival.
A day like any other day, really.
A day like no other – a birthday eve – save for a birthday itself.
Except a birthday eve lacks the hoopla of a birthday.
A person is less likely to find candles, cards, gifts, cake and ice cream or hear the piping lilt of "Happy Birthday to you ..." on a birthday eve though it's coming as sure as another year, another day, another sun up or trip around the sun is coming ... if it is to be.
So, the man took a long walk on his birthday eve, a Sunday, fresh in the lowering sun of a late afternoon, in those days before the clock jumps forward, when winter shies away to the coming spring.
He walked along the sidewalks between the silent shadows of soft woods and the roaring metal stream of glistening cars. He walked without thinking of anything in particular this birthday eve but whole in everything within him and around him. Aware of all and nothing simultaneously.
He walked up a long road, through an empty parking lot and into a plaza of shops and restaurants.
A German shepherd puppy, grown to near adulthood but filled with the unbridled spirit of youth, pulled loose from its owners and bounded across the lot to the walking man.
The dog ran straight to him. The man knelt to pet the dog. The dog stopped running but jumped around the man like finding a long-lost friend in the way only young things can often understand that a stranger or something new can be a long-lost anything. And only a young thing can show the enthusiasm of such a find.
The man patted the dog with one hand while taking the leash in the other. The man handed the leash to the young woman running after the dog. A young woman, tall, smile bright and warm, with the sun behind her, shining in her hair. Her boyfriend stopped a few feet behind her.
"She seems to like you," the woman said to the man.
The man pet the dog's head once more, and said, "A beautiful thing on a beautiful day," and he walked on.
He circled the stores and walked back down the long road to the sidewalk. Geese waddled in a field and began crossing the road before him.
The man sang a low, slow tune to calm the geese, so he could walk past them without upsetting the birds. He sung a lullaby to the geese as he edged away from them. The geese altered their path briefly to follow the man, to follow the sound of the song. Only a few feet, only for a verse.
Animals recognize the special quality of birthday eves. Geese and dogs intuit what people cannot.
The man regularly called his mother about two-thirds of the way through his Sunday walk. He followed the routine of the Sunday call which this week included the traditional telling of the tale of his birth eve.
His mother shared the story of going into labor while playing cards with his maternal grandparents. An epic game of 500 rummy. The tale included all of the details about the time of the first labor pain, the reaction of his mother and grandparents to the news, the trip to the hospital and then the long labor as he wasn't born until early the following evening.
A story he had heard every year for 50 years and counting. A story he now hears at an age when his grandparents and father are gone.
"I'm getting pretty old," the man said to his mother.
"Well, if you're old, what does that make me?" she said.
They laughed and talked a little longer before the man disconnected and continued his walk home.
But he couldn't help but wonder how many more years he would hear the story of his birth eve. How many more opportunities to hear it from the last witness to remember it or how many more birthday eves he would have to sing to geese, or catch a loose dog, or smile at a pretty girl, or take a walk in the long shadows of a setting sun.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
