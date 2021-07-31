School starts in about a week or so and I’ve got to admit to feeling some generational guilt.
Many of my generation as well as a bit older and a bit younger are recalling our own childhoods and youthful summers when school started the day after Labor Day. And in truth, maybe my generation is realizing something else, too.
My generation is a selfish generation. Selfish or scared or both.
My generation was allowed to play, swim and ride bikes until early September. That was our summer. The first of August wasn’t the return of school. The first of August was often when the first thought of school sent a chill up the spine despite the heat of a summer day.
Then, we could remember that we still had more than a month of summer and go back to having fun. When we were older students, the first of August was the start of band practice and football practice. Not the beginning of games and performances for another season but the start of preparing for a coming football season.
Yet, it is my generation that has allowed the start of school to come earlier every summer. It has been my generation that has often discussed scrapping the notion of a long summer break from school. My generation has justified the sacrifice of a June through early September summer break as better building our children’s academics and intelligence.
My generation does a lot of justifying as we shrink-wrap our children’s childhoods.
My generation swam all day without a thought of sunscreen or suntan lotion. Now, we smear our children with goo before sending them outside.
My generation ate candy bars and Sweet Tarts and Lord knows what else without it spoiling either our dinners or our kiddie waistlines. Now, we consider eradicating candy and sweets from our children’s diets because it makes them chubby and winds them up with too much energy.
My generation jumped on our bicycles often barefoot and wearing only our bathing suits as we headed out for the community pool. Now, we strap our children in enough pads and helmets that they look like they are dressed for a demolition derby rather than a bike ride.
My generation often rode in the backs of pick-up trucks and stood unbuckled in the backseats of our parents’ convertibles. Back then, our parents weren’t considered monsters for allowing these things but, now, any parent would be considered a monster for allowing such a thing.
My generation caught lightning bugs after dark, with our parents as close as yelling, “Time to come inside.” Now, we wouldn’t dream of letting our children play outside after dark unless we were by their sides, holding their hands, every second.
I’m not advocating the eradication of seatbelts on children or the prohibition of bike helmets or allowing children to play outside late at night or anything to endanger children. But some times, I wonder if we aren’t endangering their future courage or if we haven’t endangered their sense of fun in being kids? I wonder if my generation, which was so brave in our unsheltered childhoods, hasn’t become a bunch of worry warts and scaredy cats as parents.
We worry about everything with our children from too much sun to too many cookies to maybe they shouldn’t be left alone at ball practice to having too much energy to whether some other country is ahead of us in academics.
So, we dress them in protective clothes, medicate them with various pills, plan every moment of their days, loom over them at every event and every second, spray them with insect repellent, smear them with lotions, put them on special diets. And we send them to school far too early.
Had our parents tried some of those things on us as children, especially changing the school year, my generation would have raised such a fuss and holler, we would have considered it our personal American Revolution. We wouldn’t have stood for it, even though our mothers could have likely used the break from us more than many parents today.
Selfish, indeed.
Now, perhaps, at last, we feel a little guilty for it as we will soon sweat in the August heat, recalling days like these from our past spent swimming and playing. We feel a little guilty, maybe, realizing that our children’s memories of August will be of catching school buses, sitting in classrooms and doing homework with summer beckoning just on the other side of the window.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
