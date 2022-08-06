A TALE
Still is the secret to immortality.
If a person could remain still, Joe decided, he could live forever.
By moving forward, a person dies, he reckoned. Progress means one day closer to death. So, if Joe didn't progress, he would not move forward. If he remained still, he would never be a day closer to death but one more day on a forever number of days.
He would quit work. He would stay in his apartment and live off of his family inheritance. He would not shop in stores but rather have things delivered to him. He would pay all of his bills online. He would communicate by phone. He would invite close friends to visit him. If his inheritance ran out, he would find some work via the internet, but something that did not require much of his energies or personality, something with minimal contact with other people, just something to pay the bills.
Joe would not move forward. He would remain as still as possible in one place. He would live forever.
Time passed but Joe felt as if no time passed at all.
He remained still. He stayed at home. He ate at home. He had visitors, at first, then friends and family no longer stopped by. He watched little television. He occasionally worked on the internet or paid bills by using it but he didn't look for things on the internet; he didn't read the news, or stream videos, or watch movies.
He instructed delivery people to leave items at his door and retrieved them once the delivery people were gone. He did small things around his apartment. He kept up with personal hygiene, ate frugally but had limited exercise.
Mostly, Joe sat in a chair during the day, staring at a blank wall. He overcame boredom early during his self-imposed exile of being still. He was secure in his belief that by not moving forward he would live forever. At night, he slept in his bed.
More time passed.
Joe sat in his chair looking at his favorite spot of paint on the same wall he watched everyday. He had discovered landscapes within the textures of paint and plaster, like looking through a telescope at mountain ranges, valleys, tundra and great plains of some distant beige planet. This particular spot of wall swirled like some massive storm system that had beset the surface of the non-rotating, flat beige planet light years ago – an echo seen in real time in the larger universe of the still and unmoving.
"Whatcha looking at, Joe?"
Joe blinked. A voice. Did someone speak to him? The still could play tricks on one's mind. Another trick, maybe?
"It's quite a bit of paint but no Sistine Chapel, Joe."
"Who's there?" Joe asked.
A thin man in a three-piece suit appeared beside of him. The thin man seemed fastidious, even fussy. The man reminded Joe of the younger brother on the old TV show "Frasier."
"I'm not Niles," the man said, "though you can call me Niles if that makes you comfortable."
"Then who are you?" Joe asked.
"I don't really have a name though I suppose some people have believed my job is my name," the man said. "So, I am death but seriously, you can call me Niles."
"No," Joe said. "It's impossible. I defeated you years ago."
"No," Niles said. "You simply kept on living, if that's what you call doing nothing for decades in this drab apartment. Arguably, you died then but just refused to quit breathing, eating and ... well, you know the scatological rest of it."
"But I was still ..."
"I agree with the philosophy of the Willie Nelson song," Niles said. "Still is still moving to me and to you, too, Joe."
"But ..."
"Time marches on whether you believe you are still or know you're moving," Niles said. "Imagine, you're a candle on a train. You may feel like you're in a still room but the world is speeding past all around. Meanwhile, you continue to melt, even though you believe you are still."
"Melt?" Joe asked.
"OK, age. You've aged," Niles said. "Time has aged you even though you have been still. ... You should have really spent one afternoon looking at a mirror instead of looking at that same old wall."
"So, what happens next?"
Niles put his hand on Joe's shoulder. Joe's spirit stood beside Niles. Joe looked at his own body still sitting, now slumped in the chair. Joe looked at Niles.
"While your body is still, you are still no more," Niles said. "Even in death, we and the world continue to move forward. And we need to get moving. Even truly still, your body will move forward and it's rather unpleasant for you to linger around to see what happens next to what was you."
Joe and Niles walked into the wall, where they strolled briefly through a swirling beige storm until reaching a calm valley dipping deep in the plaster planet.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
