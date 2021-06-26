He was a beer bottle sailor sailing the sea one bottle at a time. When one bottle emptied, another journey began.
He’d raise them high and drink them low. The pop of a bottle top was the snap of a sail. Wave after wave crashed against the back of his throat. He roared and thundered against the storms he made. His sea left him spinning and shaky of knee.
He grabbed onto the bar stool, like Ulysses tied to the mast, but he didn’t try ignoring the sirens’ songs. He simply ordered himself the magical “just one more.”
The beer bottle sailor could never sail home because home wasn’t at the bottom of his sea. Sometimes he could see it reflected in the bottom of the glass. But his compass was lost so he didn’t know if it was recognition of the future or his own lost past.
He kept sailing and sailing, night after night, each time a little bit further out he would go. He knew the world was round because he could feel it spinning away from under him.
Sometimes his vessel would break and he would find himself on some strange shore when he awoke. Sometimes his sea took him under and he thought he would drown but he always resurfaced for “just one more.”
There was no rhyme or cadence to his sea chantey. It soared him high and crashed him low. And every night, he sailed around town.
For the beer bottle sailor was too long at sea. His insides were rusty. His sails torn and gray. He was taking on beer and sinking fast.
He was completely lost in his sea, fighting his sea demons, as the liquid rose to wash him away, eroding what he’d been and what he’d once hoped to be.
’Til one night, he saw through the bottom of his glass, like though a telescope, Land ho! The future was clearer. He would set a different course other than a life of sailing beer.
It was like finding a ship in his bottle, a ship to take him home, and the beer bottle sailor climbed aboard. He would place his mind again on dry land to find love in his heart and a steady hand.
The beer bottle sailor docked into a sweet, sunny port. He met a fine woman and he made her his wife. They raised a family and he breathed in new life.
Now his beer bottles are all empty but his life is full.
Yet on some nights, he still hears the glasses clinking and the bawdy tales winking as the beer bottle sailor rests his sober head on a fresh pillow in the place he now calls home.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
