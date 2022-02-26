POLING: Remembering Mr. Todd: leader of the band

Charles E. Todd II was a man of energy, a man of insight, a man of organization, a man of music.
And a man who always looked after the thousands of students he led when he was the band director of the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen for a decade in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Mr. Todd, as he was called by thousands of former band students and band parents still, passed away last week. He was 64 years old.
School band directors lead lives that influence so many lives that it's hard to measure their impact.
School band directors work with students not just in the classrooms but after school, and on school buses, and on fields near and far. They work with students on weekends and at nights under stadium lights. And the community, especially a community like Valdosta-Lowndes County, sees and hears the results of a band director's work at halftime every football Friday.
Mr. Todd lived that life for 30 years.
He made an indelible impact on his students and the community. Not just on the field and concert stage but in his students' citizenship and their development to lead fulfilling lives.
Charles Todd II was a musician since childhood. He won the John Philips Sousa National Band Award, named for the famed brass band leader and composer, while attending Glades Central High School in Florida.
Mr. Todd graduated cum laude in 1979 from Bethune-Cookman College, Daytona Beach, Fla. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree. He earned a master of music education degree from Valdosta State in 1985.
Shortly after graduating in 1979, he moved to Valdosta-Lowndes County and took a job as an assistant LHS band director to band director Billy Martin.
From 1980-99, Todd served as the Lowndes Middle School band director. He was promoted to LHS band director.
Under his direction, the Georgia Bridgemen continued growing in both numbers and prestige, winning numerous awards and invitations to perform. Of those invitations, Mr. Todd listed the Bridgemen’s appearances in the Macy’s parade, the Tournament of Roses, President George W. Bush’s second inauguration and international Christmas broadcasts from Disney World as highlight performances in his professional career.
He retired in 2009.
But that first year, as a Lowndes High assistant director, he met his future wife, Wanda.
She was an LHS grad, a former band student of Billy Martin. She had two sisters still in the Bridgemen. She asked Billy Martin if she could travel with the band on a trip, and he agreed.
Mr. Todd met Wanda on that band trip in October 1979. They married June 1980.
“She went on every band trip with me through the years,” Mr. Todd said of his wife in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. “All of them except for one.”
It was a faraway trip and the band would have to sleep on the ground. The children were small and Wanda stayed at home.
“That was the only time she didn’t travel with the band in our 29 years together,” he said in 2009.
The Todd children, son Charles and daughter Tiffany, came up through the Lowndes High program. The younger Charles led the drum section and played jazz trumpet. Tiffany was a drum major and played symphonic flute.
As band director, Mr. Todd helped raise and shape thousands of youngsters.
“Teaching kids every day for four years, you get close to them,” he said in a past interview. “You’re almost like a surrogate parent. Sometimes they tell you things they wouldn’t talk to their parents about. ... So you try to teach them, instill in them, good morals and values.”
To paraphrase the old Dan Fogelberg song, they are a living legacy of the leader of the band.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
