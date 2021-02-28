A TALE
With a sigh, Pastor Jones turned the church service over to the part he dreaded most each week. With the second hymn finished, and the collection plate passed, he took a long, slow look at the faces dotting his congregation. Faces he’d come to know. Faces he’d come to trust.
Pastor Jones had only been at this church a short time. He’d seen his congregation members reach out to help others. He’d seen the Lord work wonders in their midst. He felt his flock was a good flock ... mostly. A fine flock ... in almost every way.
He’d come to know them. Unfortunately, at least during the next part of the service, Pastor Jones felt he’d come to know his congregation too well, too soon.
He cleared his throat. He took a deep breath. Pastor Jones knew within a second he would cede complete control of the service to those whom he served. And only the Lord knew how long it would last and who all would rise to speak this Sunday morning.
“Before the sermon, I would like to ask if there are any prayer requests this week?”
Brother Lamar rose from his pew.
“I would like everyone to pray for our dear friend Sister Kate,” Brother Lamar said. “As you know she is not here today. She needs our prayers. Sister Kate is a good woman, a private woman, who would not ask for anything, which is why I feel compelled by the Lord’s blessing to share her pain today. I have heard that Sister Kate suffers from the hemorrhoids. And that she may be unable to attend church for quite some time because the hardness of the pews might make sitting for any length of time far too uncomfortable on her, uh, delicate situation.”
Pastor Jones looked to the stained glass for strength. “Thank you, Brother Lamar. We shall pray for Sister Kate. Now, if there are no more prayer requests ...”
Sister Margaret rose from her pew.
“I think ya’ll know about my neighbor Betsy M. on Sassafrass Circle. We have prayed for her before and I must ask that we pray for her again,” Sister Margaret said. “Judging by the new car that comes in and out of her driveway at all hours of the day and night, she has apparently taken up with a new fella. This one being either the eighth or ninth this year, if you count the one fella whose car was only there from about 11:30 at night to about 4:46 in the morning a couple of months ago. He never did come back, don’t you know. I fear Betsy has become a fallen woman. She needs our prayers and the Lord’s blessing to mend her ways. Thank ya.”
“Yes, Sister Margaret,” Pastor Jones said. “OK, moving along to the sermon ...”
Brother Seymour rose from his pew.
“I think ya’ll know that family that came to see us here a week or two ago and we haven’t seen them since,” Brother Seymour said. “From what I understand, the daddy is a drunk trying to recover and the mother has no control over her children. She may have been a drug addict at one time in her past. Bob at the convenience store says he remembers her being kind of wild back in high school. Anyway, I think we should pray for that family to ...”
Pastor Jones slammed his open palm onto the pulpit.
“Enough,” Pastor Jones roared. “Enough.”
Pastor Jones had planned a sermon on the strength of forgiveness. Instead, he launched impromptu into a sermon on confusing the gospel for gossip.
He roared with a passion and eloquence that some biblical scholars might say matched the anger of Moses coming down from the mountain to discover the Golden Calf. Or the Savior’s fury with the money changers in the temple.
People blanched in their pews. Some congregation members flinched. A few hung their heads in shame. Some others hung their heads in prayer.
When he finished, Pastor Jones stepped down from the pulpit and walked out the door.
In his absence, the congregation shook off the blanching and flinching. For a brief moment, no one knew exactly how to respond. Shame turned to shocked discussion until Elder Martin rose from his pew and slowly shushed the congregation.
“Now, now, we’ve had quite a lot to consider here this morning,” Elder Martin said. “Quite a lot. We should weigh the words of our new pastor, but I would ask also that we remember Pastor Jones in our prayers. He’s had quite a lot of stress coming here, to a new church, to a new town, new people. What with what I’ve heard happened with him at his last church and how that congregation didn’t hold him in high esteem. If not for the Lord’s grace, Pastor Jones probably would not have the strength to even face us each week what with the many trials and tribulations he’s experienced in his career and quite likely, from what I hear, in his personal life ...”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
