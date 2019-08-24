A TALE
They had waited so long for a child, the couple had nearly given up hope of becoming parents. Until, to their surprise, the husband and wife learned they were expecting and soon became a father and a mother.
But with a difference, the mother gave birth to a baby made of china. The child had a beautiful complexion of porcelain skin and cheeks as rosy as a pink teacup, but the baby was as fragile as thin glass.
The parents took every precaution to protect their china daughter.
They worried night and day the child might break. They wrapped her from head to foot in thick blankets. They carried her as carefully as a waiter might deliver a tray of plates and bowls. They rocked their child gently. They handed her to friends and relatives with delicate uncertainty, warning one and all to be careful, or their child might break.
As the child aged, she crawled then began to walk. Once while tottering through her first steps, the china child tripped. She fell and cracked her delicate glass skin on the corner of a coffee table. The couple wrapped every piece of furniture. They softened the sharp edges, but it didn’t seem enough to protect their fragile daughter.
They wrapped their china child in thicker clothing, and even that did not seem enough.
They stood with her everywhere she attempted to crawl or walk. But it still didn’t seem enough.
They stopped allowing others to hold their daughter. But it was not enough.
They stopped her from walking and soon they stopped her from crawling.
But it still was not enough.
For fear their daughter would come to harm, they kept her in her crib. They wouldn’t allow her to play because a toy might crack her skin. They wouldn’t allow anyone in their house for fear someone may unintentionally break their daughter and shatter the little family’s world.
They pulled away, until one day, the mother realized something had changed with her small daughter. She was no longer a china child. The couple’s daughter no longer ate. She no longer slept. She no longer made gurgling sounds, or cried or grinned.
She had become a china doll.
They tried everything they could to make this doll their daughter once more. They delicately carried her from room to room. They prepared her favorite foods. They rocked her and sung lullabies to her. But it did no good.
Their daughter had become preserved it seemed forever as a beautiful, unchanging china doll. With care, there was no chance she could ever be hurt, or the couple hurt by any harm coming to her.
Given how they had tried to protect her, one might think the couple would be happy seeing their daughter become a doll. But they were not. The situation saddened them.
So, it went until one day, quite by accident, the mother placed her doll daughter into the crib a little too fast. The child rolled, the blankets coming undone, and the child’s head struck the hardness of the bedboard.
The child cried out. Then, she cried like any child might, having hit her head.
The mother quickly picked up her crying child. Amazed by sound coming from her daughter once more, but even more amazed that her daughter was no longer made of china but flesh and blood like any other child.
The couple rejoiced to have their daughter back and to have her become a flesh-and-blood child. They rejoiced and celebrated, allowing their daughter to run and play and yell like all children must.
The couple smiled and laughed until tucking their daughter down to sleep that night. Then, they realized noticing the small bruise where their daughter had struck her head on the crib that really the little girl hadn’t changed at all.
She was no longer made of china, but even now as flesh and bone, they realized watching her sleep, their daughter and their hearts were still as fragile as glass.
They realized they had never been different than most parents in the world.
For most parents, deep down inside know, that their youngster is as precious and as fragile as a child made of china.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
