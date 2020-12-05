There is a point one reaches in life when you not only realize that time does not pass as slowly as it once did, but that time is going to keep speeding up – even during, or especially during, the shadow spread of time that's been the past year.
But pandemic or no pandemic, I hit that time fast-forward period of life several years ago.
When Thanksgiving swung around again, I couldn’t believe the holidays, Christmas, New Year, were already here ... again. It seems so impossible that we're putting up a tree again and pulling the decorations out of the closet again.
And if it works like the past several years, about the time, I find myself humming Christmas tunes, snap, the tree is out of the house, the decorations back in the boxes, Happy New Year, and here we are again: The whole thing has come and gone, just like that.
Used to be I felt a little blue when Christmas came to an end. It seemed like it would take forever for it to return. Yet, I can take heart, because at this age, Christmas will be back again as fast as Santa can place his finger beside his nose.
It will be back as sure as what has become a recurring thought to me for the past few years as we trim the tree: Didn’t we just do this? Has another year really come and gone again?
The answer to both questions is yes, for folks who have reached a certain age. Yes, we did just do this. Yes, another year has come and gone.
Which is why I propose that if you are a certain age, Christmas and New Year’s become a bi-annual event. Under this system, if you have reached an age when it seems like time flies, you only have to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s every other year.
Imagine when all those younger folks, for whom time ticks a wee bit slower, are trimming the tree, buying gifts and singing Christmas carols, folks of an older generation wouldn’t have to do a thing every other year. Christmas, we could say, why that’s quite a ways off.
And before you think that this is some sort of Scrooge or Grinch-like proposal, I beg to differ. Think how much more in the Christmas spirit that one would be after skipping it for a year and knowing that it wouldn’t return again for two years.
Why it may actually seem like some real time has passed with two years between holidays as opposed to the here-we-go-again of one year. It may truly make a lot of older folks more jolly come that bi-annual Christmas and much more celebratory at New Year’s, with a new one only coming every two years rather than every one year.
Granted, it could get confusing. Families would have to make some adjustments wondering why Grandma and Grandpa seem oblivious one Christmas while a regular Mr. and Mrs. Claus the next. There could be some confusion as to what year it is. While calendars say this is now 2020, for example, those skipping a year, or stretching one year over two years, may consider this being only halfway through 2020 ... ugh, maybe that starts a couple of years down the road.
But we could also apply the two-year year to other things in our lives.
We could only celebrate our birthdays every two years so now when Great-Aunt Bessie says she is only 30-something, she ain’t stretching the truth by much.
Also, while a younger generation is finished with celebrating and is returning to work after the new year, the period may well be only the halfway mark of the two-year year. Halfway through a regular year is Independence Day. So January could be an Independence Day celebration of the two-year year.
Either way, Independence Day will be here before we know it.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
