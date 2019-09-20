POLING PLAY REVIEW: Check into 'The Gorges Motel'

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – H. Duke Guthrie directs a small gem with a big impact in "The Gorges Motel."
The season-opening production of Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance features a series of vignettes by six playwrights. The overarching theme is set during a wedding weekend with several guests staying at an old motor court. And though each short play stands on its own, they all intersect and connect like puzzle pieces.
Guthrie mines beautiful seams of deep emotion and raucous humor from this series of short plays. He finds a calm pace to tell the individual stories and introduce the characters. Nothing ever feels rushed; nothing ever drags.
And when the characters gather for a moment at the end of the show, audience members should feel like they know these people.
A marvelous ensemble cast of actors make that connection tangible. Savannah Kern, Destin Dawson, Bekah Ward, Jalen Spriggs, Magda Roub, Shaunya Evans, Cortlyn Mays, Vanessa Gabrielle Jones, J.T. Whipple, Mahogany Wesley, James Rowell, Lia Judit Perez and Caitlyn Palmer play these very human characters.
Each performer has moments to shine. Each one has a story to tell.
These stories include sisters who arrive at the wedding and realize they have both slept with the groom, the humorous scare of "What Lola Saw," a young dude who has an internet certificate to officiate at the wedding and the young woman he hopes to marry though they're uncertain who will officiate their ceremony, a brother and sister who reunite after several years apart, a grandmother who's lost a son but does not want to lose her family, a wonderful encounter between a forlorn woman and a stoner handyman and, of course, the wedding.
All of these stories unspool on the beautiful stage of Ruth A. Brandvik, who serves as scenic and lighting designer here. She turns the Lab Theatre of VSU Fine Arts Building into an old motel set in the gorgeous landscape of a geological anomaly. She sows the land where these characters can grow.
The show is new, premiering only a few years ago. It has a youthful feel and should prove a fun show for young adult audiences. The show does come with a warning of adult themes and language.
The stay at "The Gorges Motel" is short, only 75 minutes without intermission, but like many motel visits to great places, it is memorable.
The review is based on the opening-night Thursday performance.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance's “The Gorges Motel” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21; 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23-24, Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
