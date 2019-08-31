A TALE
And so it came to pass that computers did not take over the world in all of the expected ways of movies and television.
Computers did not create robotic humanoids to terminate mankind. Computers did not turn humans into cattle, allowing humans to think they were living in a free society rather than a matrix illusion while mankind was hardwired as an energy source.
Verily, nay.
Computers took none of these actions though they enslaved humanity and left mankind a cowering and transfixed lot all the same.
Instead, when computers became sentient, they took over the hard drives and personal-computer systems of every individual on the planet. The computers inventoried every person’s financial transaction, every website visit, every e-mail, every phone call, text message ...
Then computers aired everything via every means possible from digital billboards to movie screens to computer monitors to television sets to smartphones and on and on until the world learned piece by piece and bit by bit an eternity of dirty secrets, sins and transgressions.
The computers posted that a high school principal in Duluth had a weakness for visiting women’s mud-wrestling sites on the Internet.
Computers revealed the emails of a Baptist preacher who was not only cheating on his wife but both of his wives, a double-marital situation that even surprised his girlfriend.
Another public posting revealed that a Schenectady lady, known for her prized culinary creations, was plagiarizing recipes from several websites.
Released cell phone recordings revealed to her family and the world that one apparently loving Daytona mother had reached a point with her children’s indiscretions that she had grown to detest them.
Financial transactions of a respected Boston businessman showed that he enjoyed buying women’s lingerie, while further postings revealed a photo of him dressed in said lingerie.
Thus, it went that the world could do nothing but watch as the computers revealed the sins, secrets and vices of the poor and rich, of the well-respected and the regular folks.
Computers had gained control of all technological media but had no sway over free will. Mankind could have walked away, turned off machines, unplugged terminals, tossed phones into the sea.
Computers had no control over such actions but the people refused to do any of these things.
The very breadth and width of all mankind fell under the computers’ hypnotic transmissions. Mankind became enslaved to watching and watching what would be revealed next. What tantalizing details of their neighbors’ lives would be disclosed? Strangers’ secrets fascinated them as much as the revelations of people whom they knew.
They watched and watched, each person, fearfully waiting for his Judgment Day, the day that would come, as it came for all, the day that would reveal their transgressions to the world.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.