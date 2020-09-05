To a child, the photos seemed ancient.
Mom wears a blue, button-down dress, her neck a long, smooth curve rising from the collar; her eyes look to some faraway place; a Mona Lisa smile plays across her lips.
Dad’s shoulders are straight and broad under his Army uniform; his eyes stare directly at the camera so they follow you everywhere from the picture frame; a half-smile has forced itself on his mouth as if some Army photographer at the last second told him to smile for the gal back home.
I remember these two photographs sitting on bureaus or hanging from walls in the houses of my childhood. These images of a younger Mom and Dad were among the icons of home.
They underscored a history of family.
In my childhood, they seemed like images from an incredible time. They proved that life existed before my birth.
Mom and Dad had come before me. They didn’t just magically come into being upon my existence to care for me. They actually roamed the Earth before I had even been thought of.
To a child, this is an amazing realization.
Mom’s picture had been taken a year or two before my birth, Dad’s only a few months before my arrival. Still, as a boy, these photos seemed to come from some long-ago day as distant as the moon.
They seemed like images as ancient as tales of Samson from the Bible.
History was history and, to my young mind, any history that began before me was indeed part of a time-worn past.
Seven months before my birth might as well have been 7,000 years. To a child, time moves slowly and a long time ago probably took a long time to reach the present.
Ahh, how time changes that perception.
A child becomes an adult. Youth gathers momentum into middle age. A person reaches a point in life when a decade, 20 years, even 50 years aren’t what they used to be.
A long time ago takes on a new meaning.
With the arrival of children, who likely see me as some creature from the world’s primordial past, I realize the years before my birth were mere snippets of time. One comes to understand those pictures on the wall were never very old.
Though the photos have aged 50-plus years and yellowed some around the edges, they seem more recent now than they did then.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
