He had hotels on two sets of lots: Virginia Avenue, States Avenue and St. Charles, as well as Marvin Gardens, Ventnor Avenue, and Atlantic Avenue. He owned all four railroads and both utilities.
His wife owned everything else, including the lucrative Boardwalk and Park Place, with the red, plastic hotels dotting each of her properties.
Hour four into the game and they were the only two competitors left at the Monopoly board. Their family guests had been crushed by a combination of her dominance of the board and his clever luck.
As their guests had bowed out of the game, they each made deals making them stronger.
He captured the Virginia-States-St. Charles lots with full hotels, and gained two railroads. She had gained Boardwalk to consolidate her powers there and had taken the hotels of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky avenues into her Monopoly portfolio of investments.
Given the scope of her dominion, he should have been crushed many turns ago, but his mix of luck and savvy continued. She repeatedly landed on his properties while he managed to avoid landing on her big-ticket properties. He kept landing on Free Parking which gave him the $1,000-plus kitties in the middle of the board.
Given that their last guest opponent had quit the game more than an hour earlier, hospitality should have led the husband and wife to stop the game. But neither he nor she would concede. Given her dominance of properties, she felt he should withdraw and declare her the winner. He had proposed they declare the game a draw, which she refused, so he continued playing.
He initially believed the roll of the dice would ruin him. Given the sheer number of her properties, he figured he would land on them repeatedly. He figured it was only a matter of time, and she would win fair and square. He preferred an actual loss to conceding the game.
Yet, as the game became a protracted battle, he not only managed to survive but he made enough Monopoly money to thrive. Still, it was only a matter of time. Looking at his bored guests seated on a nearby couch, it was only a matter of how much time. So, he decided if he could make a certain amount of Monopoly money, he would then concede. Or, of course, if he went broke.
Finally, after several more trips around the board, he cried, “$7,000. I’m over $7,000. That’s the goal I set. We can stop now.”
“What do you mean, the goal you set?” she asked.
“I reached my goal. If I could reach $7,000, I would stop.”
“So, you concede that I win,” she said, “and you lose.”
“Not exactly,” he said. “By the standards of the game, you may have won, but I declare a personal victory and withdraw.”
“You can’t do that,” she said. “A personal victory. You conceded, as you like to say, so you lose.”
“No. Nope,” he said. “It’s a personal victory. Look at your properties. Your cash. Compared to me, you rule the board. I should have been crushed an hour or so ago. You should have had me several times even earlier in the game, but here we are. My properties are still standing. I have $7,000. A goal I set as a place to stop. So, personal victory. Good game.”
“You can’t just make stuff up and claim a ‘personal victory’ because you lost,” she said.
“But I didn’t lose,” he said. “I have reached my personal victory and choose to leave the field.”
“No,” she said.
“Yes,” he answered. “If I ran in a marathon, I wouldn’t necessarily expect to finish first, but would expect to finish. And if I did finish, even if I was the last to cross the line, I wouldn’t consider myself the loser, but I would think it a personal victory.”
She sighed, and a guest approached the table. “Who won?” the guest asked.
“I declared a personal victory,” he said, rising from the table. She began putting money and hotels back in the box.
“Wow, you came back,” the guest said.
“No,” she said. “He lost and can’t admit that so he’s made up something called a personal victory.”
“Well,” he said, “if I didn’t win a personal victory, why are you putting up the game, and I’m over here? Everyone appreciates a personal victory.”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
