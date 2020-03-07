Across the way from my parents’ house sat Walt’s collection of rusting cars, overgrown grass, various tools, even a giant tanker lying on its side.
Through the decades, he’d parked and placed these items in the marsh of a muddy gully, along the lush summer overgrowth of summer, and around the base and bends of the hill rising behind his family’s generations-old, weather-warped house.
In winter, when the green has gone, the cars, trucks and tankers colored the barren hillside and stark creek bed in hues of rust and faded Detroit veneer.
As an adult, looking at the site from the picture window of my parents’ house, my mind wandered to decreased property values, a haven for vermin, and a dangerous place for children to play.
As a child, many years ago, looking through that same picture window, Walt’s property had the lure of a treasure trove.
An unintended amusement park right across the road, twinkling like the lightning bugs of summer. Walt’s possessions had the magic to lure a boy to come hither. Come find artifacts of some ancient decade past back when the chipped paint of something from a decade past may as well have been the centuries-old dust of the pharaohs.
Old sayings come to mind about two men, one’s meat and another’s poison, about junk and treasure. By twisting a word, one phrase could more accurately reflect a grown man’s junk is a young boy’s treasure.
Walt’s property would be the example to prove the saying true.
Neighborhood kids swung like Tarzan from tree vines across Walt’s creek. We climbed his hillside. We played baseball, football and kill the man with the ball in Walt’s field. But we usually left Walt’s cars alone.
We did this for many reasons.
Our parents told us to leave them be. Even if they didn’t like the sight of Walt’s junk, this was an age when kids weren’t smothered with the good intentions of over-protective parents. This was an era when people did not sue one another because of a disagreement, or if someone suffered a hurt. Parents gave their permission to play on Walt’s property because Walt did not mind children playing on his property ... as long as we mostly left his treasures alone.
If a child cut his foot and needed a tetanus shot, it was understood that it was the family’s responsibility, and not Walt’s, for tending and paying for the injury. We were on his property. He had not left an old car on our property.
We would get close to the cars, but we did not enter them, partly because of being told not to do so by our parents and Walt. But mostly because we’d learned in disobeying our parents and Walt that the cars often sheltered snakes in the summer and angry mama possums in cooler months.
Walt did not begrudge us the occasional souvenir. If we dug up an ancient spark plug, we could keep it to display on our bedroom shelves alongside baseball trophies and arrowheads. We often found such small keepsakes amid the brush and cast-offs of Walt’s property.
His land offered adventure. Summer salamanders swam in the creek. Tadpoles dotted his muddy puddles. Baseball games stretched into twilight in his field. You could pack cheese sandwiches and eat them after climbing atop his hill. The site provided a view of the rooftops of all of the neighborhood homes below.
We would imagine the stories of Walt’s ancestors buried atop that hill. The small cemetery became a village of ghosts haunting our nights.
One Saturday, when I had reached the ripe boyhood age of 14 or 15, when I had distanced my more mature self by several months from the boy who had climbed Walt’s hill, Walt and another man burned a barrel of rubbish amid his treasures.
It had been a dry season. It was a windy day. Dried Valvoline and Quaker State had become part of the soil of Walt’s property. A stray spark. Flames slithered up Walt’s hill like one of the snakes uncoiling from the shade under his old cars.
From our picture window, my Dad had watched as the fire leapt from Walt’s control to a thing threatening the hillside. A moment later, I saw my Dad running across the road. He carried a shovel to help Walt and the other man rein in the fire.
Within minutes, every neighborhood man scampered up Walt’s hillside. They carried shovels, rakes and hoes. A volunteer fire department serviced our community, but no one was ever certain in those days if the volunteers would come. And, if they did, what would they do without any hydrants. No one must have felt a pumper truck could battle a hill fire because either no one called the fire department, or it never came if anyone had called.
Eventually, I escaped the watchful eye of my Mom. I may have felt all grown up at 14 but Mom did not think the age ripe enough to fight a fire. Still, like the rest of the community, the fire attracted Mom’s attention. I grabbed the other shovel and, the next time Mom saw me, I was running toward Walt’s hill.
I didn’t do much, but the neighborhood men snuffed out the fire before it spread to Walt’s or anyone else’s house. The fire scorched Walt’s hillside, but the community was safe.
My parents were not happy with my running off to the fire, but the lecture turned to laughter as my sister noticed the top of my scalp had been singed. The skin was fine, which was abundantly clear, since a wide spot of hair had been burned away.
As a man in my 50s now, I have grown accustomed to the loss of hair atop my head. All right, I have grown somewhat accustomed to having lost my hair, but having a bald spot, even a temporary one, is not the type of attention a 14-year-old wants to attract. The situation reconfirmed my lifelong love for hats.
Looking at Walt’s property now, it seems a different world. Fewer youngsters live in the neighborhood and those who do spend more time playing video games than swinging like Tarzan.
Walt’s field has grown tall with grass, too high for youngsters to play ball any time of day, let alone at twilight. Even if they desired to play, Walt’s refusal to cut the grass serves as his refusal to give today’s youngsters permission to play on his property.
Amid the brambles, vines and green of summer, Walt’s treasures are scattered along the gully and low bends of his hill. Their paint has faded further. Rust has more deeply corroded metal. Many of them have been removed. Still, all these years later, one vehicle’s paint seems unaffected. Red paint as shiny as the day Walt towed it to this same spot in the weeks following the fire.
For years, the vehicle sat parked unmoving, overgrown with country now, it sits I suppose ready for another hillside blaze. An ancient fire truck waiting for one more fire snaking up Walt’s hill.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
