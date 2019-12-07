A tale with apologies to the late L. Frank Baum, author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
Meddle: To concern oneself with something without warrant or necessity; interfere.
Once upon a time in the land of Oz, which really isn’t much different from Kansas or any other place, the Cowardly Lion believed the Scarecrow wanted to keep Dorothy from returning home.
The Cowardly Lion didn’t have much proof. He thought, perhaps, he heard the Scarecrow talking to one of the Wicked Witch’s henchmen as the flying monkeys scattered his straw. Based on this scant evidence, the Cowardly Lion decided he would prove the Scarecrow’s disloyalty. He took it upon himself to prove that Dorothy had misplaced her trust in the Scarecrow.
For the next several days, the Cowardly Lion kept a close eye on the Scarecrow. Any time, the Scarecrow wandered off the Yellow Brick Road, the Cowardly Lion crept close behind him. He didn’t really see much other than the Scarecrow adjusting his straw, but that didn’t keep the Cowardly Lion from pursuing his plan.
The Cowardly Lion shared his thoughts with the Tin Man. The Tin Man wasn’t as certain of the Scarecrow’s guilt, but the Tin Man occasionally joined the Cowardly Lion in stalking the Scarecrow.
Neither the Tin Man nor the Cowardly Lion made a squeak or a roar of their suspicions to Dorothy. And they certainly didn’t tell her they planned to catch the Scarecrow betraying her. They, after all, were Dorothy’s friends and acting in her best interest.
As time passed along the Yellow Brick Road, Dorothy was kidnapped by the Wicked Witch. It was up to the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to save her. Outside of the witch’s castle, the Scarecrow had a plan: Dress as the witch’s guards and sneak inside.
As soon as the Scarecrow was dressed as a guard, the Cowardly Lion ran from the group smiling. He bounded into the castle, found Dorothy and told her to look out the window.
“See, see,” the Cowardly Lion boasted, pointing to the Scarecrow in the guard’s uniform, “the Scarecrow has betrayed you! He’s dressed like the witch’s guard. He’s in league with the Wicked Witch. As a friend, I’m telling you, the Scarecrow doesn't want you to make it home.”
The real guards overheard the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow was captured. The Tin Man disappeared for shame of not saying something sooner. Dorothy never escaped the castle and never made it home.
And the Cowardly Lion escaped any harm.
The Cowardly Lion returned to the Wizard and pinned the medal of courage on his own chest, proclaiming himself the hero who saved the day as he bragged of being Dorothy’s true friend.
The wizard shook his head and stared at the Cowardly Lion. Then, in a tired voice, the wizard said, “You, oh Cowardly Lion, are no hero and you are no true friend of Dorothy’s. For through your meddling, Dorothy will never return home and the Scarecrow is scattered to the four winds. You have left the Tin Man, a creature without heart, broken hearted. There should be no pride, no boasting. For in this case, I see, the meddling as a sin greater than the sin perceived.”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
