POLING: Maybe, waking to country-fried steak of future past

The teen slept.
Most afternoons, he worked after school. Worked until late in the evening. Long days of getting up before the sun to prepare for school then full days of school with hardly a break in between then work far past sundown ... even with the return of Daylight Saving Time. The time change tired the teen more.
So, on the days when he didn't work, he often came home, did a little homework, them dozed off into a nice, cozy nap.
With the teen working so much, or wanting to spend time with his friends if not dozing off into a nap on days off, he was rarely home for supper any more. His older brothers grown and gone, the teen was the youngest and the last left at home ... again, at least, on the evenings he was home.
So, napping or not, Mom wanted the teen to join her and Dad for dinner. She had prepared one of the teen's favorite dishes – country-fried steak with gravy and mashed potatoes. But sometimes, a nap – especially a nice, cozy nap in a cool, darkened room on a late afternoon turned early evening – is more delicious than even one's favorite dish.
When the man entered his son's room, saying it was suppertime, the teen did not move.
"Mom's made country-fried steak," the man said, adding, "your favorite."
The teen did not budge.
"Hey," the man said, his voice rising, booming like wind in a sail, "up and at 'em. Suppertime. Country-fried steak. C'mon, Mom wants you to eat with us."
Still nothing. Not even a stir in the blankets.
The man sighed. He had to do this every weekday morning. He had to get the teen up for school, with the same sluggish results.
"Hey, let's go," the man boomed even louder.
Nothing.
Long sigh again from the man.
"One day," the man said, "you will wish you could wake up from a nap and sit down to eat a plate of your Mom's country-fried steak.
"It would be just the best thing, because one day, you'll be an old man and you'll think back to your Mom's country-fried steak and say to yourself, 'Self, I would love to have Mom's country-fried steak,'" even though the man was somewhat old himself, he slipped into what he considered the cartoonish old man voice that his youngest son may possess some day when he was no longer a teen but an old, old man.
"But you won't be able to have it," the man boomed in his own voice again, "because, well, you won't be able to have Mom's country-fried steak because, again, you will be an old man.
"Still, you will think, 'Oh, I would love just a bite of it. Country-fried steak smothered in gravy, just like Mom used to make all those years ago.'
"And maybe you will not only think it, maybe you will say it, speak it out loud, mention how you miss your Mom's country-fried steak. And, again, you are old now, and maybe your oldest granddaughter, or maybe you're so old that it's your oldest great-granddaughter, will hear you mention Mom's country-fried steak and she will do her best to make it for you.
"And you will beam at either your oldest granddaughter or oldest great-granddaughter because she's done it. She's made country-fried steak for you and not only that it tastes just like you remember. You will smile at your granddaughter or great-granddaughter and you will say, 'It tastes just like the country-fried steak my Mom used to make.'
"And all will be right in the world."
The teen had rolled over beneath the covers but made no sign of rising or being awake.
The man sighed. Stood a second longer, then ...
"Of course," he boomed, reaching to lift the teen's blankets, "you will not have such a lovely moment if you don't get up now to make more memories of enjoying your Mom's country-fried steak. Up! Up!"
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
