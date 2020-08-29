A Tale
The heavens opened on occasion to release an artist to paint the world.
Having once invested so much beauty into these souls, the heavenly host freed the artists to paint on a canvas of Earth and sky. The world itself, for a brief moment, looked like the canvases painted by these artists.
Van Gogh might be released one afternoon to paint the sunflowers and fields, or on the occasional starry night to paint the skies.
Monet’s brush may dance among the lily pads of a pond.
De Kooning was released in the fury of a storm.
Soutine was once freed in the aftermath of a hurricane.
They were released for a moment here and there, but in those moments, nature no longer became the artistic inspiration. Nature reflected the style of the artists’ souls.
One evening at the end of a drab day, the heavens let Rembrandt free to paint in the waning moments of sunset.
Only it had been one of those gray, overcast days when there is really little sun visible to set. A gray day poised to collapse into night.
In releasing Rembrandt, the heavens left the door ajar so the sun’s light appeared. An angled appearance through the space in the clouds, so the sunbeam poured across the tops of trees, the rise of roofs, swatches of blue from the horizon.
Along this shard of late-day light, Rembrandt applied his brushes.
Leaves glittered like the metals of buckles and armor in Rembrandt’s masterpieces. High tree branches smoothed like the reaching arms of the people of his canvases. Sky blue deepened the firmament within his brush strokes.
Rembrandt’s palette burst along the high-angled glow.
Rembrandt colors seen only in a corner of a world canvas. A slice of painted light contrasted against the gray hum of the closing moments of a drab day.
Rembrandt had time to paint no more. Even with the graces of the heavens, night approached and Rembrandt’s brushes and palette had been prepared for day.
He pulled away from his unfinished work. He was unsatisfied with its incompleteness.
From the closing angle of heaven’s door, he watched the world for signs of reaction to his work.
Many saw only the gray still draped over much of the evening. Some looked upward catching the long sliver of brilliance atop the trees, buildings and sky. Some smiled at the passing moment.
One man stepped from his workplace to stop on the way to his truck.
The man stood in the parking lot amazed by the colors and textures invading the gray day.
The man smiled. He couldn’t help but say, Thanks, Rembrandt.
Rembrandt nodded, pleased with the signature signs of his work, and disappeared behind the gates of heaven.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
