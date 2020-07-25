They say being hit by bird poop is good luck.
I know who “they” are but we’ll get to that later.
The person hit by a sudden unloading of bird poop certainly doesn’t feel lucky. They feel pooped upon and whether that is figurative or quite literal being pooped upon is not a good feeling.
Definitely not a lucky feeling.
Once, way before all of the stuff happening now, a young man was at an outdoor event.
Dozens of people gathered to watch dozens of alligators and crocodiles be fed at an alligator attraction in Florida. Behind and above the people, dozens, possibly hundreds, of large, fluffy, white-feathered birds gathered in tree limbs.
The birds cawed and creaked in a chorus of unending ululation. They flew, circled and landed. The birds watched the proceedings, gathered like an avian parliament in the trees.
Bird voices seemed to pass judgment on the gathering of so many intrusive humans under the canopy of their domain. They gave their verdict on humanity by occasionally loosening their bowels and dive-bombing the crowd with streams of poop.
One such stream spattered on a young man’s shoulder, giving him an epaulet of poop on one side of his shirt. He didn’t wait around for a second.
The situation reminded me of a former colleague who was once in a fender-bender. He railed upon the injustices of someone striking his car.
I said, Man, this is bad timing but you’ve been pooped upon.
He said, Of course, I’ve been pooped upon; my car is messed up because that so-and-so woman can’t drive.
I said, No, literally, you’ve been pooped upon.
He had a streak of bird poop running from his shoulder down the back of his shirt. He walked in circles, cursing, trying to look at the back of his shirt.
You see, a person can be figuratively and literally pooped upon.
Back at the alligator place, the young man walked into a souvenir shop to buy a new shirt.
He got a T-shirt for about $22. The cashier said, You know it’s supposed to be good luck to have a bird poop on you.
So, who says it’s good luck getting hit by bird poop?
The people selling shirts to people hit by bird poop, that’s who.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
