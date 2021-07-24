A TALE
Roofers were already stripping shingles when Bill arrived at work.
The small insurance office had suffered a leaky roof for more than a year. With each rain, the roof leaked; the ceiling dripped in several spots. Bill’s desk was one spot. A steady tap-tap-tap of raindrops forming a puddle in the middle of his paperwork.
Hard to tell how many policies went unsold because of rainy weather. People seeking insurance had a tendency to lose faith in purchasing insurance in a place where a steady drip of rain soaked the desk.
An insurance agent had a tendency to lose confidence in his words of having others backs when he worried that the styrofoam rectangles of the ceiling would collapse in a soggy pile atop his potential clients.
So, Bill was pleased to see the roofers hard at it before most folks rolled over to get up that morning. By mid-morning, the old roofing had been removed and the replacement work had begun.
Bill didn’t mind the noise overhead, the scraping, the clomp-clomp of feet, the banging, the muffled voices.
He was happy to get the roof replaced. The noise was music to his ears.
Even the hammering.
One roofer even made music with a nail gun. He would shoot a series of five nails at a time. The rhythm of the five nails sounded like the old tune for “Shave and a haircut.” Bam bam bam-bam-bam. “Shave and a haircut.”
But neither the nail-gun nor the other roofers hammered the two-note response. Bam-bam. “Two bits.”
Bill did it for them.
The nail gun zapped. Bam bam bam-bam-bam. Bill said, laughing singing, “Two bits.”
A few seconds later, the nail gun pounded again from above. Bam bam bam-bam-bam. Bill laughed and smacked his hands like his desk was a large bongo drum. Bam-bam.
A few seconds later, the nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Bill chuckled.
A few seconds: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Again: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Again: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Again: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
No other hammer ever answered the nail gun’s plaintive bamming of “shave and a haircut.”
Just bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Every few seconds.
For hours.
Though no one else answered and Bill quit finding the nail-gun tune funny before the first half-dozen times, he mentally answered, “Two bits,” after every Bam bam bam-bam-bam, like a door gone unanswered, like an itch that can’t be scratched.
The roofer would stop to reload the nail gun. Bill would think maybe that’s it. Then, nail gun reloaded: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The five-note rhythm of the nail gun would not stop.
Mid-afternoon, he went outside. The roofers were moving along. The shingles should be finished by evening. A one-day job as promised but Bill didn’t know if he would make it through the day.
The nail-gun roofer continued: Bam bam bam-bam-bam. ... Bam bam bam-bam-bam. ... Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Bill waved his arms at the nail-gun roofer. The roofer stopped nailing. Bill yelled, “Two bits.” All of the roofers stopped working and stared at Bill. He again yelled, “Two bits.”
The roofer who spoke English spoke to the nail-gun roofer. The nail-gun roofer made a quizzical face. The English-speaking roofer shrugged. The nail-gun roofer went back to work.
Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Bill rubbed his hands across his face. “Two bits” apparently did not translate. The nail gun continued. Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
Bill had an idea. He got into his car.
Sitting behind the wheel, he waited.
When the nail gun sounded, Bam bam bam-bam-bam, Bill answered by honking the car horn, Beep-beep. The roofers gave him a strange look.
The nail gun again: Bam bam bam-bam-bam. The horn: Beep-beep.
The roofers laughed.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The horn: Beep-beep.
Laughter.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The horn: Beep-beep.
More laughter.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The horn: Beep-beep.
Chuckles.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The horn: Beep-beep.
One chuckle, silent stares from the roofers.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam-bam-bam.
The horn: Beep-beep.
The English-speaking roofer walked over to the nail-gun roofer, said something to him. The nail-gun roofer nodded his head.
The nail gun: Bam bam bam. Bam bam. Bam. Bam bam bam bam. Bam ...
Random bamming.
Bill honked the car horn once. The roofers stopped and stared. Bill waved, got out of his car and went inside the insurance office.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
