A TALE
As a boy, John heard the old saying that God will put no more on a person than they can bear.
John took this to heart as a promise from God. So, John did all in his power to show God that he could bear very little. The less he could bear, John figured, the fewer hardships God would place in his path.
John began experimenting with his theory as a boy.
Most boys may stop momentarily for a scraped knee. Many won’t stop at all. John stopped all together. John wept and wailed at a scraped knee. He cried so long and wept so hard on the playground that John never suffered a scraped knee again.
He developed his tactics as he grew older. Weeping and wailing were only part of John’s arsenal. To ensure he was given no more than he could bear, John cultivated the art of sniveling, panicking, hysterics, temper-tantrums, and even willful ignorance. Embarrassment at his own behavior was quickly removed from his mission’s tool box.
Early, he forced himself into these reactions. As time passed, he became more familiar with these responses. He could “lose it” at the slightest provocation.
A girl rejecting him? He’d weep and wail and gnash his teeth.
A car problem? John would smash his fists on the dashboard and howl like a banshee.
Any potential emergency? John could select from many arrows in his quiver. He could run shrieking irrationally until he either ran into a wall or collapsed. Or he could drop and roll into the fetal position anywhere, anytime. His favorite was starting with the shrieking run then collapsing into the fetal position.
No matter what reaction he chose or eventually whatever reaction overcame him, John would punctuate it, by saying, yelling, stammering, or muttering, “Oh, this is more than I can bear.” John wanted to be certain God got the message: Everything and anything was too much for John to bear.
Each night, closing his eyes for sleep, John allowed himself a moment’s reflection. He’d set his insecurities aside. He felt safe in his mission. He felt the satisfaction of a job well done. He even believed the purity of his mission just might make him immortal. There was nothing he could bear.
Then, John fixated on some horrible thing and how he could not bear such a thing happening to him. This would prompt him to lie awake for hours until he fell asleep certain that God was certain that such a horrible thing was something that John indeed could not bear.
One such night, while still a relatively young man, John died in his sleep.
He opened his eyes. A radiant figure stood before him. John’s reflexes revved into full panic mode.
“A robber, a robber, an intruder in my home,” he cried. “This I cannot bear …”
“No, robber. No intruder,” the figure said. “No worries. Calm down. Just me. Nothing bad can happen to you now.”
“Wait,” John said. “Where am I?”
“Don’t get yourself into a lather, but you’re dead.”
“Dead,” John said, ready to let go. “I surely couldn’t bear being …”
“You were sleeping,” the figure said. “You beared it quite well.”
“Dead. Then this is …?”
“Yes,” the figure said.
“So, you must be …?”
“No,” the figure said. “Just an intermediary. You can call me Gabe.”
“Dying young is truly something I cannot bear,” John said.
“As I said, you’ve held up quite well,” Gabe said. “After all, here you are with nary a screech. Your mission was a success. I mean here you are with hardly a scratch throughout your entire life.”
“But passing young. That’s hardly a success.”
“In your case, it beat the alternatives.”
“What alternatives?”
“The loss of your parents,” Gabe said. “A mid-life crisis. Facing your mortality. Diminishing capacities. Old age. The possibility that you may one day have a wife or children, often more than many folks can bear, a spouse then children. You know, living. Living was more than you could bear. So, here you are.”
“But …”
“You prayed to be spared more than you could bear,” Gabe said. “And your prayers have been answered. Believe me, if the stuff you’ve been praying about was too much, you would have never made it through the other stuff. So, we’ve spared you more than you can bear. He’s been doing it for quite some time.”
“He?”
“You know. Him. He’s given you a pass on everything you couldn’t bear. Of course, you helped Him quite a bit though. You couldn’t bear a scraped knee on the playground. You threw such a tantrum that none of the other boys ever picked you for a team again. See problem solved, and we had to do very little up here. You took care of a great deal on your own.”
“So, you mean, even though I’m only …”
“Quite right, you’re finished, mate. You couldn’t bear it. So we pulled you off the field. You’re done. I mean why bother with the rest of that living. After all, you were never really living anyway. How can you expect any of the joys of life if you aren’t willing to risk the possibilities of some of its pains? And that’s the knowledge you must now bear for all eternity.”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
