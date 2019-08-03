A TALE
Sometime in the not too distant future
The smell of soap tingled his spine. It stopped him. He couldn’t help the reflex of a deep inhale, like a dehydrated sailor drinking ocean water when lost at sea.
With exception of a slight relief, it does not help. Instead, it causes more harm than good, but he couldn’t stop.
He inhaled the fragrance like a thirsty man, a moment’s delight, before the pain.
It was her scent.
One of the scents surrounding her. A scent embedded within her skin. A fragrance that was apparent when she was near, or you might catch as she walked past, or one that might linger in a room she had recently visited.
He had long since learned how to deal with old photographs, empty clothes hanging in full closets, e-mails that arrived still bearing her name, but he had been unable to reconcile himself to the occasional, sudden discovery of some quotient of her scent.
No warning. Just the unexpected scent of her as if she might be a few steps away in the next room. She was not in any room. He knew this but he couldn’t help but breathe her in.
At home, he had thrown away everything in their bathroom. Shampoos, soaps, body washes, sprays, perfume, hairsprays, all of it. He would walk into their bathroom and he would suffocate in the scented echo of her presence. He could live with the rest, but the ghost of her fragrance was too much to bear.
Yet, here she lingered in a strange place. She lingered in the scented soaps of a hotel bathroom, an unexpected surprise at the end of a long day. Another frustration as he traveled on business.
He closed the bathroom door and lowered himself onto the hotel bed, exhaling any trace of the scent with a groan of cramped muscle and bone. Her memory wouldn’t dissipate so he turned on the television. His thumb pressed the remote through the channels as his mind roamed.
Twenty years ago, he wouldn’t have had to stay at a hotel. At least not halfway to his destination. He could have made the trip, conducted business, stayed that night and returned home the next day.
Those were the days before gas riots, before the hurricane wars when Americans learned the government had been saving the ANWR oil as a reserve for such a national emergency, before electric cars which had to be charged overnight to clock a few hundreds miles more the next day.
Now, you had to allow for stop-overs before arriving at a destination. Hotel and motel chains adapted to this trend before most car buyers but, as gas prices rose and consumers sought alternatives to oil, electric cars became mainstream as did battery ports in hotels and motels, where a charge for re-charging a car was part of the bill.
He reckoned these stops were similar to ones his grandparents and great-grandparents had made back in the 1900s, before interstates, when they would stop for a night at a roadside motel, on the way to their vacation destinations.
Interstates still remained, but the need to stop before arriving at one’s destination had returned. Funny how progress can lead to the past, he thought.
He’d have to share that with his grandparents. He thought about calling them. They were all still living. In their hundreds, they weren’t getting any younger, but one set of grandparents was traveling and the others were still working at this time of evening.
It was Tuesday, which meant dance night for his 128-year-old great-grandmother.
Just as well, he’d had enough trouble checking in without adding the hotel’s cell-phone tower surcharge to his CashCard. CashCard. Funny name for a card that had ended the concept of cash, but the government quite often served as the moron within the concept of oxymoron.
Want to buy a cup of coffee? Swipe the card. Want to buy something online? Swipe the card. Want to buy something in person? Swipe the card. Want to eat, drink, live, charge up your car, get paid, stay at a hotel? Swipe the card, swipe the card, swipe the card.
The CashCard was supposed to make life safer and more convenient if people didn’t actually have to carry cash but rather had a card that represented the amount of money in their account. In some ways, this was true. You might not get hit over the head in a parking lot, but thieves still had ways of stealing your money. And not just a hundred or so in walking-around money, either.
You might swipe the card to pay for a bottle of water and learn from a convenient-store clerk that you’re bankrupt. Every virtual cent stolen overnight or just a minute ago. Of course, sometimes a utility, a credit company, the government or one’s place of employment would siphon your account for charges owed and a person had little recourse but to grin and bear it until the next direct-deposit payday.
Or a computer glitch could make a person destitute for a moment or a few hours. Occasionally, the “power went out,” which had become slang for periods when no one could access their money.
He had experienced a personal power outage trying to check into the hotel. His card registered an empty account, then gave the correct amount but denied access to his funds. It took an hour to rectify the matter before he could check into the room.
He missed cash. He missed gas. He missed her.
She had died in a car wreck, 14 months, three weeks, fours days, and 11 hours ago. She had been alive and beautiful and wonderful and, by 9:12 a.m., all that was left were memories and her scent trapped like a butterfly in a bar of soap, simultaneously beautiful and sad.
Beautiful and sad. That’s how he saw her when they first met. Maybe not so much sad, but fragile, like stained glass, or a rose in a vase. Beautiful and fragile in the harsh morning sun when he first saw her on campus, when the sun seemed to shine through her and radiate from her.
There she was standing in front of him again, like the smell of soap in a strange room, but he could see her, every detail of her face, the way her hair fell when she moved her neck, the squint of her eyelids half shutting when she smiled.
They hugged and he was delighted though something was missing. There was no fragrance. She had no scent. She was dead. This could not be real. He was dreaming. He hadn’t even realized he’d been sleeping. He must have dozed off, still dressed, on the hotel bed.
Though he knew it was a dream, he kept smiling at her because she was smiling at him. She took his hand. She shared a secret. Then, together, they lifted from the earth and flew.
They rose above trees and buildings. They soared over fields and streets. She had uttered the secret of flight and they flew.
He’d had dreams of flight since childhood. In these dreams, there was always a secret to flying. A trick, maybe. Some words, perhaps. A learned expression of movement. Something that made flight possible.
On awakening, he’d recall the dream flight, but the secret of how to fly was gone.
He’d dreamed of her many times since she died. It always seemed so real. Sometimes, like this one, he’d realize it was a dream while he still slept. Other times, he awoke thinking she still lived. But like the secret of flight, awakening, she would be gone.
Now, he was flying with her, up into the clouds, tethered only by their holding hands, soaring into the clouds, into the face of the sun. They flew for what seemed like hours or days until at last they landed.
They stared at each other for a long time. She kissed him, and he awoke.
Her face was replaced by the blankness of hotel ceiling overhead. He rubbed his face and sat up in the bed. Before his feet touched the floor, he remembered the secret, and his feet wouldn’t touch the floor for a long time.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
