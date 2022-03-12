A TALE
In the hush of the concluded song, a lone pair of clapping hands echoed in the sanctuary.
Mrs. Smith shrank against the pew as she clamped together the clapping hands of her grandson.
"They sang real pretty, Gram," the grandchild whispered. "How come nobody's clapping?"
Mrs. Smith simply smiled at the 5-year-old and shook her head to indicate no.
The Martuse sisters had turned in their pew to glare at Mrs. Smith. Bob Reynolds turned to smile at her grandson.
Mrs. Smith nodded unsmiling at the Martuses. She smiled at Bob Reynolds.
The grandson said again, "The singing was good. How come nobody clapped?"
Mrs. Smith released a mental sigh. Did her daughter and son-in-law never take the boy to church, she wondered. Now, he visits me and he's clapping for the choir in the middle of the church service.
Of course, she thought, as the service moved to collecting tithes and offerings, it's a good question.
How come no one claps for the choir?
Choir members are neighbors, friends and relatives. They rehearse each week to sing songs during the service. The choir usually sings beautifully, and when they don't, the off notes are usually because of an awkwardly composed hymn rather than any lack of singing talent.
As the choir members raised their voices again in another hymn, Mrs. Smith pondered the point.
Why doesn't the congregation applaud the choir?
Mrs. Smith thought maybe it was too much like worshipping the choir rather than worshipping the Lord.
Perhaps, the biblical adage to judge not lest ye be judged had more than just negative connotations.
Maybe, she thought, a person isn't supposed to judge someone's singing either. And if you're not going to pass judgment if the singing is bad, you shouldn't pass judgment if it's good either. Applause is definitely passing judgment ...
Clapping.
The sound of silence and clapping.
The choir had stopped singing again. Her grandson was clapping his hands again.
Not just clapping but a standing ovation.
Her grandson stood in the pew.
"That was pretty good," he said, clapping louder.
The Martuses turned and scowled at Mrs. Smith. One would think twisting heads in such a severe manner would snap necks as thin as the Martuses like dried twigs, but such contortions seemed to suit the sisters.
Mrs. Smith reached for her grandson's clapping hands but missed.
It all happened within a second but Mrs. Smith felt like minutes and minutes were passing in a slow-moving fog.
She felt her face heat and redden. She felt she was about to loudly scold her grandson.
Then, another pair of clapping hands.
Bob Reynolds wasn't standing but he was clapping his hands.
Clapping can cause a chain reaction. With the addition of Bob Reynolds' applause, other members of the congregation began clapping. The minister stood and clapped, too, as he stepped to the pulpit.
The Martuses didn't clap, but they did turn around. Mrs. Smith noticed they slunk a little in their shared pew. Mrs. Smith tried her best not to judge them for it.
She did join the rest of the congregation in judging the choir. She clapped, too.
She looked at the little boy beside her and judged him, too.
She rubbed his shoulder and smiled at him.
"You're right," Mrs. Smith whispered, "the choir really is pretty good."
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
